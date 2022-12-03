Home Sports Batistuta: “Lautaro more like me. That’s why Scaloni preferred Alvarez”
Sports

Batistuta: “Lautaro more like me. That’s why Scaloni preferred Alvarez”

by admin
Batistuta: “Lautaro more like me. That’s why Scaloni preferred Alvarez”

The Inter striker, who started in the first two matches of the World Cup, sat on the bench in the match against Poland

Gabriel Batistuta, interviewed by Tyc Sportsspoke about his Argentina and coach Scaloni’s choice to focus on Julian Alvarez instead of Lautaro Martinez as the team’s offensive end: “Both Lautaro and Alvarez can play easily. Scaloni has decided to deploy Julian because he must have seen that he associates better with Messi, Di Maria and Mac Allister: he knows how to attack deep, he knows how to move on the flanks. Scaloni was looking for these characteristics and found them in Julian. Lautaro is more like me, he leaves the game and only thinks about how to conclude the action created by his teammates. Scaloni made this decision, I think it didn’t go so badly! See them on the pitch together? I think there’s no room for both, it’s not even necessary. I don’t see the need to play with two nines, anyone can score a goal. This is a virtue that not all teams have and it is something that gives me hope that we can go far. I don’t think they can play together, unless something very strange is going on and we need three or four goals. In any case, I don’t see them together“.

December 2, 2022 (change December 2, 2022 | 5:50 pm)

© breaking latest news

See also  Bertram, two other cases of Covid: skip the game

You may also like

Vittorio Brumotti, the environmentally conscious bike trial champion:...

Alvarez, the baby “blessed” by Pep. Holland-USA in...

Serie B, the probable formations of the day

Japan upset Spain Ren Jiu opened 1062 bets...

Ternana, official: Andreazzoli is the new coach of...

The Netherlands vs. the United States preview: Tulip...

Fifteen years ago Kakà won the Ballon d’Or...

Serie A – Sampdoria, Sabiri’s excellent World Cup...

Riyadh, derby with transfer market for CR7: Al-Hilal...

World Cup, Cassano: “Portugal’s problem is Cristiano Ronaldo”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy