Gabriel Batistuta, interviewed by Tyc Sportsspoke about his Argentina and coach Scaloni’s choice to focus on Julian Alvarez instead of Lautaro Martinez as the team’s offensive end: “Both Lautaro and Alvarez can play easily. Scaloni has decided to deploy Julian because he must have seen that he associates better with Messi, Di Maria and Mac Allister: he knows how to attack deep, he knows how to move on the flanks. Scaloni was looking for these characteristics and found them in Julian. Lautaro is more like me, he leaves the game and only thinks about how to conclude the action created by his teammates. Scaloni made this decision, I think it didn’t go so badly! See them on the pitch together? I think there’s no room for both, it’s not even necessary. I don’t see the need to play with two nines, anyone can score a goal. This is a virtue that not all teams have and it is something that gives me hope that we can go far. I don’t think they can play together, unless something very strange is going on and we need three or four goals. In any case, I don’t see them together“.