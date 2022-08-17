Home Sports Batistuta: “Maradona gave us everything. We have done nothing for him “
Sports

Batistuta: “Maradona gave us everything. We have done nothing for him “

by admin
Batistuta: “Maradona gave us everything. We have done nothing for him “

Words full of feeling and emotion for the former striker.

Gabriel Omar Batistutaformer Argentine striker, in an interview with The nation also spoke of the death of Diego Armando Maradona expressing some very personal thoughts related to the contribution that the Golden Boy gave to the world of football and its fans. Something that the late Diez it was never returned.

THOUGHTS – “When I think of him I feel strange, in debt”, he began Batistuta. “I disagree with 60% of the things he did, but what did we do to take care of him? What did I, as a fan, and the club we are in? We didn’t do a *** … He gave us everything and we didn’t give him back anything. I think that from the beginning no one has ever done anything for Diego. The last picture of Maradona on TV is deplorable, when I saw him I said to myself ‘this guy he’s dead, he’s a ghost. ‘I think they dragged him there to take advantage of him. “

August 17, 2022 (change August 17, 2022 | 12:24)

© breaking latest news

See also  Lewandowski to Barça for 45 million plus 5 bonus. In Italy today only departures

You may also like

Dodge Hornet, the twin model of the Alfa...

2022 Changsha Marathon to start in November –...

European swimming championships, diving: Pellacani-Santoro bronze mixed synchro

Rowers like a year ago: the first in...

“Two Milan are needed”: this is how Pioli...

Women’s football, the Dolomiti Bellunesi to Mr. Pellicanò

Guoan has no burdens after the coaching change....

Serie A, matchday 2 referees: Milan in Maresca,...

Lincang Athletes Exhibition in Athletics Field

More than 500 at the Marcia Barbana in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy