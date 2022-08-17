Gabriel Omar Batistuta former Argentine striker, in an interview with The nation also spoke of the death of Diego Armando Maradona expressing some very personal thoughts related to the contribution that the Golden Boy gave to the world of football and its fans. Something that the late Diez it was never returned.

THOUGHTS – “When I think of him I feel strange, in debt”, he began Batistuta. “I disagree with 60% of the things he did, but what did we do to take care of him? What did I, as a fan, and the club we are in? We didn’t do a *** … He gave us everything and we didn’t give him back anything. I think that from the beginning no one has ever done anything for Diego. The last picture of Maradona on TV is deplorable, when I saw him I said to myself ‘this guy he’s dead, he’s a ghost. ‘I think they dragged him there to take advantage of him. “