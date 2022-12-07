Home Sports Batistuta on his record: “Welcome if Leo beats him”
Sports

Batistuta on his record: “Welcome if Leo beats him”

by admin
Batistuta on his record: “Welcome if Leo beats him”

Batistuta is still the best Argentine goalscorer in World Cup history

Gabriel Omar Batistuta spoke to lazy, of her World Cup goal record for an Argentinian. In fact, Leo Messi could surpass Batigol’s 10 goals in a World Cup, Pulga is at 9. Here are the words of the legendary striker: “It’s a record I’ve had for 20 years and I’ve enjoyed itor. Now it is right that someone else takes it, and if this person is called Messi, so be it. It angers me that I haven’t played many games at the World Cup. I played a first stage, a round of 16 and a quarter final. I’ve never made it to the semifinals. This makes me angry. In fact, Batistuta only played in 3 world championships, those of 94, 98 and 2002. The best results were the quarterfinals in 98, then an elimination in the round of 16 in 94, and that in the group stage in 2002.

December 6th – 5.15pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Between the World Cup and injuries, what will the January transfer market be like?

You may also like

Verona, Zaffaroni joins Bocchetti, satisfied with the assoallenatori:...

Germany, after Bierhoff could also resign Flick: in...

Morocco-Spain 3-0 after penalties, Africans in the quarterfinals

Qatar World Cup, Morocco fans celebrate in Milan...

Andrea Tacconi: “Dad is starting to walk again....

The Japanese team lost to the Croatian team...

Luis Enrique: “My future? I have to reflect”....

Admiration, indifference, and schadenfreude: Chinese fans react differently...

Boxing, the IOC still threatens exclusion from the...

World Cup, Portugal-Switzerland 6-1: Gonçalo Ramos hat-trick. CR7...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy