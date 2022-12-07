Gabriel Omar Batistuta spoke to lazy, of her World Cup goal record for an Argentinian. In fact, Leo Messi could surpass Batigol’s 10 goals in a World Cup, Pulga is at 9. Here are the words of the legendary striker: “It’s a record I’ve had for 20 years and I’ve enjoyed itor. Now it is right that someone else takes it, and if this person is called Messi, so be it. It angers me that I haven’t played many games at the World Cup. I played a first stage, a round of 16 and a quarter final. I’ve never made it to the semifinals. This makes me angry”. In fact, Batistuta only played in 3 world championships, those of 94, 98 and 2002. The best results were the quarterfinals in 98, then an elimination in the round of 16 in 94, and that in the group stage in 2002.