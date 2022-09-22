Surprise of the former Roma and Fiorentina striker in the return of the national team preparing for the matches against England and Hungary

Today the National by Roberto Mancinireceived a pleasant and special visit in the sports center of Coverciano. To visit the Azzurri, Gabriel Omar Batistuta. Daniele was also present in the Azzurro training camp From Rossi which, waiting for a bench, continues its journey as assistant coach of the technical commissioner. Many smiles between the two former Giallorossi, together with Trigoria from 2000 to 2003, when the former Giallorossi captain was starting his adventure in Serie A.