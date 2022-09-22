Home Sports Batistuta special guest in Coverciano: the reunion with De Rossi – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos
Sports

Batistuta special guest in Coverciano: the reunion with De Rossi – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

by admin
Batistuta special guest in Coverciano: the reunion with De Rossi – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

Surprise of the former Roma and Fiorentina striker in the return of the national team preparing for the matches against England and Hungary

Today the National by Roberto Mancinireceived a pleasant and special visit in the sports center of Coverciano. To visit the Azzurri, Gabriel Omar Batistuta. Daniele was also present in the Azzurro training camp From Rossi which, waiting for a bench, continues its journey as assistant coach of the technical commissioner. Many smiles between the two former Giallorossi, together with Trigoria from 2000 to 2003, when the former Giallorossi captain was starting his adventure in Serie A.

September 21, 2022 (change September 21, 2022 | 15:14)

© breaking latest news

See also  First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti, emerging stars of the Salice team

You may also like

Bastianini mock Bagnaia but the World Cup is...

Italy, Frattesi: “I missed Scamacca. England? Fundamental thrust...

Vitali and Malagoli without rivals in the “Corsa...

VIDEO – Bruno Peres does not forget Roma:...

Savor issued a statement to sell the Sun...

Four goals in Cava, the draw pleases everyone

France, the background of the PSG Hamraoui ambush....

Bressana still dry, passes the Seventh

No more Maradona on the Napoli shirts: the...

Union mocked in the final by Casalpusterlengo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy