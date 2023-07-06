“Batistuta, you make people work in shameful conditions”

The denunciation of the rural workers’ unions, the immediate reply of Gabriel Omar Batistuta. The former Argentine national striker, who played for Fiorentina, Roma and Inter in Italy, ended up at the center of a controversy over the allegations working conditions of the laborers of his estate “El Bati”, of 126 thousand hectares in Reconquista (in the province of Santa Fé). Second the union Argentine Union of Rural Workers and Stevedores (UATRE), i lavoratori di “El Bati” opererebbero in “Deplorable conditions“.

“Exploited and poorly paid workers”

It all started with an anonymous complaint and UATRE says it has checked. “There are workers in one exploitative situation, poorly paid and in deplorable conditions“, said the secretary of UATRE. “At first the impossibility of accessing the camps attracted our attention, it was a very difficult thing, and then what we saw was scandalous – he continued -. Seven workers they lived in precarious housing, with longer working days compared to the stipulated eight hours: overtime was not paid, they were not hired, they did not have suitable working clothes and some had disabilities”.

The photos of the workers’ houses

But Batistuta vehemently denied all allegations. The former Giallorossi “Lion King” has published photos of the workers’ homes and their families on social media. “These are the 35 houses for the use of our rural staff and their families, we build a house a year – Batistuta chirped -. We have invested in the school, roads, electricity and solar panels.”

THESE ARE THE 35 HOUSES FOR THE USE OF OUR RURAL STAFF AND THEIR FAMILY, WE BUILD ONE HOUSE PER YEAR, WE INVESTED IN THE SCHOOL ROADS, ELECTRIC ENERGY AND SOLAR SCREENS. pic.twitter.com/NYGf4qlSeP —Gabriel Batistuta (@GBatistutaOK) July 6, 2023

“We respect union agreements”

“Our workers are hired according to the law of the LCT and the statute of rural workers. We respect union agreements, we have an occupational doctor and a graduate in occupational health and safety on a permanent basis to verify the conditions of the entire factory,” added the former Fiorentina striker.

