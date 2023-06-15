Battle for place in the U21 goal: Atubolu in pole position

Status: 06/15/2023 11:58 a.m

The casting for the places in the European Championship formation of the German U21 goes into the final phase. In goal, coach Di Salvo wants to take a look at all the candidates again in a secret test on Friday.

In the fight for the place in the EM goal of the German U21 national team, the three candidates have the last chance for self-promotion in a game.

Noah Atubolu (SC Freiburg), Nico Mantl (Aalborg BK) and Christian Früchtl (Austria Wien) should all play again in the non-public tournament dress rehearsal on Friday against Switzerland. Freiburg’s Atubolu, who is scheduled to be number 1 in Breisgau in the new season, currently has the best prospects a week before the U21s start in the finals.

“Noah had a great season and has often been in the squad for SC Freiburg’s Bundesliga team,” said coach Antonio Di Salvo at the training camp in Prad. For the possible EM starting eleven he “still has a few positions that we are not sure about yet. We also want to keep up the battle for positions and will only decide after further training sessions.”

more hopeful Atubola

Atubolu is considered a candidate who could play an important role in the DFB after the retirement of the current leading German goalkeepers Manuel Neuer, Marc-André ter Stegen or Kevin Trapp. “To be honest, I don’t really care about expectations. I have expectations of myself. If I convince myself and the coach is satisfied, that’s the most important thing,” he said in “Kicker” (Thursday). “Of course I want to get the best out of my career. To become a national goalkeeper at some point has been a goal from an early age.”

Mantl, who eventually came back to play after being loaned to Denmark from RB Salzburg, still has a chance of playing at the U21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia. “It’s about growing together as a team and going through everything tactically again,” said the 23-year-old goalkeeper in South Tyrol. Früchtl is still waiting for his debut.

Next Thursday, Germany will start the tournament as defending champions against Israel. Other group opponents are the Czech Republic (June 25) and England (June 28). On Sunday the team from South Tyrol sets off for Georgia.