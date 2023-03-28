The Los Angeles Clippers won easily 124-112 against the Chicago Bulls thanks to a great performance by Nicolas Batum, author of 24 points on 8/8 from 3.

Eric Gordon also did well, who scored 22. Kawhi Leonard contributed 22 more, while Russell Westbrook added 12 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds. The Clippers produced 20 triples.

The team had its season-high in assists (41), surpassing 40 in a game for the first time since January 2015. The Clippers are tied for fifth in the Western standings and are half a game away from fourth place occupied by the Phoenix Suns.

For the Bulls, Zach LaVine had 23 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 8 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and dished out 7 assists in his hometown, but the team lost for the third time in 10 games and missed a chance to tie with Toronto and Atlanta in eighth place in the Eastern.