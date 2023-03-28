Home Sports Batum, and the Clippers, impressive from 3. Chicago ko
Batum, and the Clippers, impressive from 3. Chicago ko

Batum, and the Clippers, impressive from 3. Chicago ko

The Los Angeles Clippers won easily 124-112 against the Chicago Bulls thanks to a great performance by Nicolas Batum, author of 24 points on 8/8 from 3.

Eric Gordon also did well, who scored 22. Kawhi Leonard contributed 22 more, while Russell Westbrook added 12 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds. The Clippers produced 20 triples.

The team had its season-high in assists (41), surpassing 40 in a game for the first time since January 2015. The Clippers are tied for fifth in the Western standings and are half a game away from fourth place occupied by the Phoenix Suns.

For the Bulls, Zach LaVine had 23 points and Nikola Vucevic had 20 points and 8 rebounds, while DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and dished out 7 assists in his hometown, but the team lost for the third time in 10 games and missed a chance to tie with Toronto and Atlanta in eighth place in the Eastern.

