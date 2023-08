BAXI Manresa has reached an agreement to bring point guard Brandon Taylor to the Nou Congost for next season.

Brandon Taylor, born in West Hollywood, California, United States on January 8, 1994, will join the BAXI Manresa roster in the coming weeks. The 29-year-old point guard has played in various European leagues and comes having averaged 18.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists playing for the Ningbo Rockets in China.

Signing for the 2023-24 season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook