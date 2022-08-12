Original title: Bay Area Wing Loong boss: No money and CBA robbing people just promote the development of Chinese basketball

It was reported on August 11 that recently, the Hong Kong Bay Area Pterosaurs have made frequent moves and signed several CBA players. Liu Quansheng, general manager of the Bay Area Pterosaurs, said that it is not to compete with the CBA.

The Bay Area Wing Loong signed Liu Chuanxing, Zhu Songwei, Liu Xiaoyu and other CBA players. Su Qun wrote that some CBA general managers were dissatisfied with the Bay Area Wing Loong.

Liu Quansheng, general manager of the Bay Area Wing Loong, said: “First of all, we are not spending a lot of money irrationally, or throwing money and robbing people, but there is no robbing people. Second, I think the basketball market should be bigger. There are a lot of them in China. Will these 7 or 8 players leave the CBA to affect the development of professional sports in China? What’s more, although there are two leagues and two competitions, the Wing Loong team also played on behalf of the Chinese. I believe that it does not affect the CBA, but only promotes the development of Chinese basketball.”

(edit: small tree)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: