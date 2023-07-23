Bayamón Cowboys Struggle to Defend Home Court in BSN Final Series

Title: Bayamón Cowboys Struggle to Defend Home Turf in BSN Finals

For the second consecutive time, the Bayamón Cowboys have been unable to defend their home court, the Rubén Rodríguez Coliseum, in the final series of the National Superior Basketball (BSN).

Following a resounding victory by the Giants, who took a 2-1 series lead, Bayamón Cowboys manager, Nelson Colón, tried to make sense of the devastating defeat. However, even the coach himself admitted to being at a loss for what happened to the defending champions.

Expressing his frustration, Colón stated, “I don’t understand where our minds were today. I don’t understand what happened to us. I don’t know how things have changed in such a short time, but basketball is like that.”

Although this is only the second loss for Bayamón at home during the postseason, it is not the team’s first encounter with a rough start in the first quarter. While they have previously managed to rally from poor beginnings, Saturday night proved to be one of the occasions where the Cowboys failed to recover. The Bayamonese squad never held an advantage throughout the match.

Colón attributed the team’s slow starts to actions that occur off the court, stating, “The bad start starts from arriving at the game and keeping an eye on the box office, who is coming, who is not coming, not entering your shooting zone early in the game.” He further explained that some players seemed to be playing a different game altogether.

Offensively, the Cowboys struggled, shooting only 41 percent from the field on 25-for-60 shooting. On the defensive end, they were unable to replicate their performance from Game 2 of the Finals, allowing the Giants to shoot 50 percent from the field. Additionally, Carolina outrebounded Bayamón by a significant margin of 43-25.

Despite being on the losing end, Bayamón Cowboys fans passionately showed their support throughout the game, even chanting for more playing time for Benito Santiago Jr. The fans’ pleas were answered when coach Colón brought Santiago Jr. back into the game during the third period. Santiago Jr. finished with six points, including two triples, in 12:52 minutes of play.

When questioned about the limited minutes given to Santiago Jr., Colón dismissed the notion that decisions should be made based on fans’ desires, stating, “For all the people who are listening to me who are leaders, the day we react to what the fans want, well, we have to switch to sitting with the fans and the fans make the decisions of the game.”

The absence of point guard Ángel Rodríguez was keenly felt by the Cowboys. Despite coach Colón acknowledging that they feel uncomfortable without Rodríguez, he emphasized that his absence should not serve as an excuse for their performance. The team has previously succeeded without their star point guard.

Rodríguez, who suffered a mild ankle sprain without a fracture on July 9, continues to be evaluated on a “day by day” basis, with no set date for his return. However, THE SPOKESMAN has learned that there is a strong possibility that Rodríguez may make his comeback in the fourth game of the final series on Monday, when the Cowboys face off against the Giants at the Guillermo Angulo Coliseum.

