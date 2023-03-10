XAbi Alonso hugged his players one after the other, then waved again in the direction of the stands and disappeared into the dressing room. The Bayer Leverkusen coach left the stage to his players, who after the hard-fought but befitting 2-0 win in the first leg of the Europa League against Ferencváros Budapest on Thursday were celebrated by their supporters in the rain as if they had already reached the quarter-finals. Kerem Demirbay with an early goal (10′) and Edmond Tapsoba with a late goal (86′) scored for Bayer.

Nevertheless, the second leg should be another intense game. The 33-time Hungarian champion is moving to the almost 70,000-seat Puskas Arena, where the final will also take place on May 31st. Over 50,000 tickets have already been sold.

“On the pitch, I had the feeling that we controlled the game very well. We had a bit of a slump in the second half. Overall we played a very good game, very mature and very focused. We’re happy, but we have to keep going,” said Bayer pro Nadiem Amiri, adding with regard to the competition: “We’re not just playing here to see how far things go. We have a good team with a lot of potential. Frankfurt did it too. We believe in ourselves.”

At Ferencváros, Leverkusen lost 1-0 in their actual home stadium last year. At that time, Budapest had been coached by long-standing Bundesliga coach Peter Stöger. Stanislaw Tschertschessow, former Bundesliga goalkeeper of Dynamo Dresden and long-standing national coach of Russia, is now the coach of Hungary. Most recently, Bayer, who won the UEFA Cup in 1988 and reached the Champions League final in 2002, were among the top eight in the Europa League in 2020. Inter Milan was the last stop back then.

Of all people, Demirbay

The first leg was a very special one for the Hungarians. For the first time in 19 years, a Hungarian club had hibernated in Europe, at that time it was Debrecen. Not only an unusually large number of journalists accompanied the Hungarian champions, but also over 2000 fans. And at times they were so loud that the Leverkusen supporters had to make an effort to sing against it.

Bayer initially set the tone on the pitch. The fact that Demirbay scored the early opening goal with a beautiful right-footed shot from 18 meters could be given the attribute “of all things”. Because the former national player is hardly in demand under Alonso. And when he and Amiri were set up as double six, many a Bayer supporter had an unpleasant memory: the two former Hoffenheim players had only played together in front of the defense once before, and it was 5-1 at home against them in October 2021 given to Bayern Munich.

However, in Robert Andrich and the Argentinian world champion Exequiel Palacios, both sixes that were actually seeded were suspended, and Charles Aranguiz is also injured. At least they did their job properly on Thursday.

The Hungarians only appeared in front of the Leverkusen goal in the 26th minute. But that is very dangerous. Kristoffer Zachariassen lobbed the ball from seven yards over Bayer goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, but it hit the crossbar. This exclamation mark gave Budapest tailwind, the superior leaders of the Hungarian league kept the game open until the break.

And after that, both teams played largely on an equal footing before Bayer scored the all-important second goal shortly before the end. Substitute Adam Hlouzek hit the bar with a free kick from 25 yards out, and Tapsoba headed the ball into the goal.