Home Sports Bayer Leverkusen defeats Ferencvaros Budapest
Sports

Bayer Leverkusen defeats Ferencvaros Budapest

by admin
Bayer Leverkusen defeats Ferencvaros Budapest

XAbi Alonso hugged his players one after the other, then waved again in the direction of the stands and disappeared into the dressing room. The Bayer Leverkusen coach left the stage to his players, who after the hard-fought but befitting 2-0 win in the first leg of the Europa League against Ferencváros Budapest on Thursday were celebrated by their supporters in the rain as if they had already reached the quarter-finals. Kerem Demirbay with an early goal (10′) and Edmond Tapsoba with a late goal (86′) scored for Bayer.

Nevertheless, the second leg should be another intense game. The 33-time Hungarian champion is moving to the almost 70,000-seat Puskas Arena, where the final will also take place on May 31st. Over 50,000 tickets have already been sold.

“On the pitch, I had the feeling that we controlled the game very well. We had a bit of a slump in the second half. Overall we played a very good game, very mature and very focused. We’re happy, but we have to keep going,” said Bayer pro Nadiem Amiri, adding with regard to the competition: “We’re not just playing here to see how far things go. We have a good team with a lot of potential. Frankfurt did it too. We believe in ourselves.”

At Ferencváros, Leverkusen lost 1-0 in their actual home stadium last year. At that time, Budapest had been coached by long-standing Bundesliga coach Peter Stöger. Stanislaw Tschertschessow, former Bundesliga goalkeeper of Dynamo Dresden and long-standing national coach of Russia, is now the coach of Hungary. Most recently, Bayer, who won the UEFA Cup in 1988 and reached the Champions League final in 2002, were among the top eight in the Europa League in 2020. Inter Milan was the last stop back then.

See also  Fuels, gasoline and diesel prices drop

You may also like

Big East takeaways: UConn edges Friars in classic,...

Jiang Qirun’s consecutive upsets in the Tianyuan Go...

World Cup preparation: DFB women on April 11...

Getafe from LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to...

PSG: “Annihilated by Bayern, Paris is still at...

Esport – League of Legends: Aegis continues, Karmine...

Manchester United 4-1 Real Betis: Bruno Fernandes ‘brilliant’...

Handball, Euro Cup: Bitter bankruptcy: DHB team in...

West Ham United ban fans shown in ‘powder-sniffing’...

14th matchday: Women’s Bundesliga – goal hunger and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy