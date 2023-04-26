Bayer Leverkusen defeats RB Leipzig: Champions League within reach

Status: 04/24/2023 00:00

Despite dwindling strength, Bayer Leverkusen’s series in the Bundesliga also held against RB Leipzig. The gap to the premier class continues to melt after the 2-0 (1-0) on Sunday (April 23, 2023).

Bayer Leverkusen went into the game against RB Leipzig with a brilliant run of twelve competitive games without defeat and even had the chance to come back in the fight for a place in the Champions League.

Leipzig wants to use Wirtz failure

But the omens were not exactly good, because in Florian Wirtz the decisive man of the past few weeks was missing. The 19-year-old had to watch the game from the stands due to gastrointestinal problems. If he was in the starting eleven, there were five wins in a row. If Wirtz wasn’t on the pitch at the beginning, Leverkusen won in one of the last five cases.

Leipzig was apparently aware of this and put enormous pressure on the hosts from the first few seconds. After less than a minute, RB had already had two shots and after a pass from Marcel Halstenberg, Timo Werner made a really dangerous shot from close range for the first time – Lukas Hradecky was able to parry (6th).

Leverkusen strikes ice cold

Leverkusen only got into the game after 15 minutes, but overall managed to block the opposing attacks quite well. The dangerous scenes were then for the Europa League semi-finalists. Piero Hincapie first hit the crossbar, Janis Blaswich in the Leipzig goal misjudged his long-range shot, pulled his hands away and was lucky (32nd).

He and his team missed that eight minutes later. After a cross from Moussa Diaby, Adam Hlozek was there in the center and scored the 1-0 for Leverkusen (40th) with a direct acceptance from ten meters. It was the first shot on the Leipzig goal – this effectiveness has also characterized the “Werkself” in recent weeks.

Nkunku is coming – but doesn’t change anything for now

In the second half, RB coach Marco Rose wanted to spark new momentum with the substitution of Christopher Nkunku. But the game remained fragmented, Leipzig made an effort, but got stuck on the multi-legged Leverkusen defense quite early on. Bayer defended accordingly to a team that hadn’t lost a dozen games – confidently, calmly and safely.

Leipzig did have several shots, but all from outside the penalty area and without the necessary precision. Nkunku then happened to have the first chance close to the goal after a corner kick, but his shot from ten meters out was blocked decisively (62′).

Hradecky saves tired Leverkusen

A little later it got really dangerous. Hradecky initially parried a shot from Werner, then Nkunku poked the ball towards the goal just before the line, but hit an opponent again (65′). After the following corner, Hradecky was also on hand to head the ball from Willi Orban (66′). For Leverkusen, the lack of strength after the many English weeks (three days earlier there had been a victory in the quarter-finals against Union Saint-Gilloise) was becoming more and more noticeable.

The pressure from Leipzig increased and coach Xabi Alonso’s team found it more difficult to resist it. Nkunku missed the next chance from close range and missed the opposing goal after a cross from Mohamed Simakan (73′). The statistics showed that RB tried. In the 82nd minute Dominik Szoboszlai fired the 25th shot on goal – but few had the potential to score.

Frimpong helps Leverkusen to decide

Shortly thereafter it was different on the other side. Jeremie Frimpong came to an end after a counterattack from eight meters and Blaswich prevented the decision with a foot defense (83′). For comparison: It was the first shot on goal by the “Werkself” in the second half.

A little later, Frimpong sprinted back into the Leipzig penalty area, but this time he didn’t get the shot – but the reason for that was a foul by Szoboszlai. There were penalties and the 22-year-old was sent off.

Nadiem Amiri converted the penalty and decided the game (86′). A salvation for coach Xabi Alonso, who later confessed to the Sportschau microphone that he had “fought and suffered” to the end.

Leverkusen is only six points behind the Champions League places. Leipzig slipped through the defeat and is now only fifth. Leipzig coach Marco Rose then praised the efficiency of Leverkusen.

Leverkusen has to go to the capital

Bayer 04 Leverkusen are visiting 1. FC Union Berlin next weekend (Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 3:30 p.m.). At the same time, Leipzig welcomes TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.