Bayer Leverkusen: From the relegation battle to German Europe hope

Status: 04/21/2023 2:42 p.m

After an unsettling first half of the year, Bayer Leverkusen is causing a sensation not only in the Bundesliga but also in the Europa League. The Werkself are now Germany’s last hope internationally.

What happened in the first third of this season was such a painful experience for Bayer Leverkusen that the club will probably not forget it anytime soon. And yet, towards the end of this season, all that’s left is the memory that the Werkself were still in the Bundesliga relegation battle in November. The reality is at the end of April: second-best league team of the year and the last German hope in the European Cup.

After beating Union Saint-Gilloise 4-1 in the second leg, Leverkusen are the only Bundesliga side to reach the international semifinals after Bayern Munich, the second remaining representative in the Champions League, failed at Manchester City. For the fourth time in the club’s history, Bayer 04 have made it into the last four in Europe.

Big change in half a year

“I just said to Jonathan Tah in the dressing room: ‘Rewind six months to where we were and how the team has developed’,” said goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, recalling the time when Leverkusen were trying to survive in the Bundesliga went. After twelve match days, the club, which started as title contenders, was in relegation place 16 with only nine points.

Xabi Alonso had already been the coach for a few weeks, but the big turning point came when he and his team struggled to get third place in the Champions League and thus into the Europa League. Five wins in a row in the league followed, the big sigh of relief and the big attack in the new year. Leverkusen have been unbeaten for twelve competitive games, have scored 17 out of a possible 21 points nationally during this time and have reached the semi-finals of the Europa League internationally.

“Great adventure” thanks to Florian Wirtz

Hradecky describes this trip to Europe as a “great adventure”. And as much as this adventure is always primarily a team effort, the facts are just too blatant to hide how much the success is related to the return of Florian Wirtz. When the national player was out due to a cruciate ligament rupture in 2022, Leverkusen was a relegation candidate, with him Bayer are again a top team at all levels in 2023.

Florian Wirtz claims the ball against Lazare Amani.

Wirtz has started 13 competitive games since the beginning of the year, and his team has won ten of these games. Especially in the Bundesliga you have to use the term “difference player” in his case, Alonso has put him on the bench four times since his return to the starting XI for stress reasons and there has never been a win.

“Florian will be at the front of the Ballon d’Or”

But even in the Europa League, a lot depends on Wirtz. In the first leg, for example, the 19-year-old saved a 1-1 defeat against St. Giloise with his goal. “Florian has this genius. He can steer games in the right direction. Wirtz has all the qualities of scoring, assist, dribbling. His injury slowed him down, but not slowed him down,” enthused Leverkusen’s ex-coach Gerardo Seoane, who died in autumn 2022 from Alonso was replaced, at Sport1 and predicted: “At some point Florian will sit at the top of the Ballon d’Or (the award for world footballer of the year, editor’s note) and maybe even be a brilliant winner.”

But first of all, Wirtz and his colleagues are currently the happy winners – and they want to be there at the end of May. On 05/31 Budapest hosts the Europa League final and Leverkusen could be crowned European champions for the second time since 1988, when they beat Espanyol Barcelona in the UEFA Cup final. Then Leverkusen would again be able to participate in the Champions League, for which the Europa League winner qualifies.

AS Roma and RB Leipzig – “crunch time” for Leverkusen

But until then, there are still big tasks for Leverkusen. In the Europa League, the semifinals against AS Roma are about star coach José Mourinho, who is in the top four in the European Cup for the twelfth time.

And in the Bundesliga there will be a duel against RB Leipzig on Sunday (April 23, 2023). With a win, Bayer could reduce the gap to fourth place – and also have national chances of entering the Champions League if it doesn’t work out in the Europa League. However, if Bayer wins the title there, the last European hope would give Germany a fifth place in the premier class again.