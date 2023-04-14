Home Sports Bayer Leverkusen is dreaming of a Europa League semi-final after a 1-1 draw
Sports

Bayer Leverkusen is dreaming of a Europa League semi-final after a 1-1 draw

by admin
Bayer Leverkusen is dreaming of a Europa League semi-final after a 1-1 draw

Dhe small happy ending after a great attrition caused optimism at Bayer Leverkusen. “The ticket for a semi-final is not available for free,” said coach Xabi Alonso after the 1-1 draw in the Europa League quarter-final first leg against Union Saint-Gilloise: “But we still have every chance. My head wants more. We have this big wish for the second leg. And we remain optimistic.”

The Belgian outsider, who knocked out Union Berlin, third in the Bundesliga, in the round of 16, underlined his reputation as an uncomfortable, disgusting and difficult opponent in Leverkusen on Thursday. After national player Florian Wirtz (82nd minute) saved the draw after going behind Victor Boniface (51st), Alonso was able to look at the whole thing positively: “It was good preparation for next week.”

Of course, Alonso had to admit that the starting position has not improved. “Yesterday the chances were 50:50. Now we drew and they have the second game at home. So maybe they have a small advantage,” said the two-time Champions League winner as a player, probably thinking of the Berliners, who lost 3-0 after a 3-3 draw at home in Belgium. “But there are still at least 90 minutes to play,” said Alonso: “It will be like a final. Make or break. And we are ready for it.”

“Everyone wants to do it”

Goal scorer Wirtz saw it similarly. “We would have wished for a better starting position,” said the 19-year-old: “But I’m sure we’ll win in the second leg. We have a really great team. Everyone wants to do this. And we will reward ourselves with quality plus fighting spirit.”

See also  "Rambo" Giuri, from play with suitcase in hand to permanent center of gravity of the APU

You may also like

Trenitalia, national staff strike from 9 to 17

Josha Vagnoman and VfB are back

Probable Serie A lineups for matchday 30: news...

China’s top figure skater Qingdao competes for the...

Show jumping: horse whipped to the point of...

Conference League, Lech 1-4 Fiorentina – Football

Premier League, no more sponsors of bets on...

Tennis: Zverev on Medvedev: One of the most...

Cubs fortify new core with Ian Happ extension....

After just six games: Sandhausen releases coach Tomas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy