Dhe last German title hope in Europe is called Bayer instead of Bavaria. Bayer 04 Leverkusen are the only Bundesliga club to have reached the semi-finals of a European Cup after a long stretch of title-ready performance and can dream of their first title in 30 years.

Two days after FC Bayern Munich were eliminated from the Champions League, the Werkself reached the semi-finals of the Europa League with a 4-1 (2-0) win in the second leg of the quarter-finals at Union Saint-Gilloise. The opponent is AS Roma, who beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 4-1 (2-1, 0-0) after extra time.

The first leg against second-placed Belgium, who had knocked out 1. FC Union Berlin in the previous round, ended 1-1. Moussa Diaby put coach Xabi Alonso’s team ahead after 66 seconds in Brussels on Thursday, Mitchel Bakker (38′), Jeremie Frimpong (60′) and Adam Hlozek (79′) followed suit. The Belgians’ goal was scored by Casper Terho (64′).

Leverkusen was the UEFA Cup winner in 1988

Eintracht Frankfurt only ended the German wait for a title in the second most important European Cup after 25 years last year. Leverkusen had won the previous competition, the UEFA Cup, in 1988, the last Bayer title ever was winning the DFB Cup in 1993. Bayer last reached the semi-finals of a European Cup 21 years ago. At that time, the Rhinelanders even advanced to the Champions League final, but lost it 2-1 against Real Madrid.

