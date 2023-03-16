Home Sports Bayer Leverkusen reached quarterfinals against Budapest
Bayer Leverkusen reached quarterfinals against Budapest

Da it was only Bayern and Bayer: Bayer Leverkusen kept a cool head in the witches’ cauldron of Budapest and was one of only two Bundesliga clubs to reach the quarter-finals of the European Cup competitions. After the 2-0 win in Leverkusen, the Werkself also won the round of 16 second leg of the Europa League at Ferencváros Budapest in the atmospheric Puskás Aréna 2-0 (1-0) on Thursday and reached the quarter-finals of an international competition for the eighth time. Under the eyes of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Moussa Diaby laid the foundation for victory with his goal in the 3rd minute, which was sealed by substitute Amine Adli (81st).

In addition to FC Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Bayer is the only German club that is still in one of the competitions. A total of seven clubs were still in the round of 16. On Sunday (5.30 p.m., in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) the Munich team will be coming to the BayArena for the league duel. This will be a special game, especially for Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, who played for Bayern Munich from 2014 to 2017.

Ferencváros had relocated to the almost 70,000-seat Puskás Aréna for the biggest game in Hungarian club football in almost 20 years. It wasn’t completely full, but the visitors provided a magnificent backdrop. Both the team and the Hungarian fans got really busy at the beginning of the game. An early goal was the motto to shake the arena and shake Bayer. The early goal came after 161 seconds – but on the other side. After a long ball from Edmond Tapsoba, Diaby pulled up and away and finished thoughtfully.

But the Hungarians quickly recovered. With the abolition of the away goals rule, the endeavor did not seem completely hopeless. A long-range shot by full-back Eldar Civic just missed the goal (8′), Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky made a splendid save against Amer Gojak (22′) and a deflected shot by Adama Traoré saved the crossbar (38′).

