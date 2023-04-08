Status: 08.04.2023 6:55 p.m

In the Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen’s offensive artists have cracked Eintracht Frankfurt with fast-paced attacks. The SBU woke up too late.

On Saturday (08.04.2023) Leverkusen won 3-1 (2-0) against Eintracht at home. Playmaker Florian Wirtz set up the goals of Amine Adli (10′) and Moussa Diaby (35′) as the linchpin of the Bayer game. Sardar Azmoun also scored (90+5). Djibril Sow scored the interim goal for Eintracht (75′).

Wirtz steers the Leverkusen game at will

Right from the start, Leverkusen was more active. Coach Xabi Alonso’s team tried again and again with fast-paced attacks, Frankfurt was initially busy with defensive work.

Midfield handlebar Florian Wirtz made the difference in the first half. The Leverkusen player played a one-two with Adli, who then broke through and scored with an irresistible attack and brilliant technique. Wirtz also played the second Bayer goal from Diaby with an excellent pass into the penalty area.

In between, Eintracht had found its way into the game better. Philipp Max failed because of Lukas Hradecky (13th). But Frankfurt found it difficult to play. Wirtz, Adli and Diaby, on the other hand, whirled and were responsible for the clear advantage of chances. A pass was often enough to overturn the SBU defense.

Eintracht offers gaps for steep passes

In the second half, Leverkusen withdrew a bit further and let Eintracht take the reins. But the guests didn’t know what to do with it and continued to offer large gaps for Bayer counterattacks.

Through passes remained the means of choice for Leverkusen. The “Werkself” failed to put the lid on it several times. At times, Leverkusen practiced managing the result, only to pick up the pace again shortly afterwards.

Sow gives SGE hope again

But the fact that Eintracht also has quality in the duel between two European Cup aspirants was shown in the final phase. Max hung up brilliantly for Sow, who scored the next goal.

Then Frankfurt was there and stressed Leverkusen in defense. But in the end the final offensive of the SBU came too late, it was no longer enough to count. Instead, Azmoun closed the sack in stoppage time.

Leverkusen initially required in the Europa League

Before everyday league action resumes, Bayer 04 Leverkusen host Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the quarter-finals of the Europa League (Thursday, 9 p.m.).

On the next match day of the Bundesliga, Frankfurt will be inviting Borussia Mönchengladbach to a duel on Saturday (6.30 p.m.). Leverkusen are challenged a day later in Wolfsburg (7:30 p.m.).