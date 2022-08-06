In the early morning of August 6th, Beijing time, the 22084th issue of the winning lottery ended the 14-game competition. Renjiu 13311 bet 1,006 yuan, and the total amount of Renjiu betting in this period was 20,923,732 yuan.
In the Premier League, Arsenal won a 2-0 away win at Crystal Palace. In the Bundesliga, Bayern beat Frankfurt 6-1; in Ligue 1, Lyon 2-1 Ajaccio; in the British Championship, Birmingham 2-1 Hudders; Coppa Italia, Cagliari 3-2 Perugia. In the Bundesliga, Sandhaus 1-0 Dusseldorf, Fürth 1-1 Karlsruhe. In the Eredivisie, Heerenveen 0-0 Rotterdam. In the Dutch second game, Willem II 1-1 Ein Youth made a 4.3-fold draw, Venlo 3-0 Almere City, Os 3-0 Ude Youth, Breda 1-0 Harmont, Roda JC And Ein JC both won away.
The deadline for the redemption of this issue is October 8, 2022, and the prize will be discarded if it is overdue.