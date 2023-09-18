Bayern against United without head coach Tuchel

An unusual Champions League evening awaits Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel. At the start of the new season of Europe’s most important club competition, the 50-year-old is suspended from Munich’s home game against Manchester United on Wednesday (9 p.m.).

This is the result of Tuchel’s sending off in the quarter-final second leg against Manchester City in April, when FC Bayern were eliminated 1-1 after a 3-0 defeat in the first leg.

Referee Clement Turpin from France first showed the angry Tuchel a yellow card (84th minute) in the hectic final phase and shortly afterwards a yellow-red card (86th).

“I got a yellow-red for complaining about the opponent shooting the ball away,” Tuchel said at the time and complained: “Two things couldn’t maintain the level of the game: the pitch – the pitch conditions didn’t give the level the necessary framework – and unfortunately that Referee was grade six.”

He can report on Tuesday at the obligatory press conference how Tuchel is now planning on the sidelines for the Champions League classic. His three assistant coaches are Anthony Barry, Arno Michels and Zsolt Löw, who was shown a red card after the final whistle in the 2-2 draw against Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Friday.

However, this has no impact on the “premier class”. In the Bundesliga, Tuchel is allowed back in the dugout against VfL Bochum on Saturday – in contrast to Löw.

