Original title: Bayern announced the signing of the most expensive central defender partner in the De Ligt group

On July 20, Beijing time, the Bundesliga Bayern Munich officially announced that it had signed Dutch centerback De Ligt from Serie A Juventus.

According to Juventus’ official disclosure, the transfer fee for this transaction is 67 million euros, which Bayern will pay in four fiscal years. In addition, there is a floating clause of 10 million euros, and De Ligt’s total transfer fee can reach up to 77 million euros.

De Ligt signed a contract with Bayern until 2027 and will wear the No. 4 jersey of Nanking.

The 22-year-old De Ligt plays as a central defender. He joined Juventus from Ajax for a transfer fee of 85.5 million euros in July 2019. He played for the Bianconeri for 3 seasons, played a total of 117 games, contributed 8 goals and 3 assists. 1 Serie A champion, 1 Italian Cup champion and 1 Italian Super Cup champion.

De Ligt has become Bayern’s fourth signing in this summer window. Previously, right back Mazrawi, midfielder Gravenberg and striker Mane have joined the team. It is worth mentioning that Mazrawi and Gravenberg all come from Ajax. If De Ligt is included, the current Bayern team has a strong Dutch flavor.

The record for Bayern's team history is the introduction of Lucas Hernandez in the summer window of 2019 for 80 million euros. De Ligt's current transfer fee ranks second in team history. In fact, Bayern tried to compete for De Ligt as early as that summer, but they finally introduced Lucas Hernandez in the 2-1 choice. Now, while gathering these two, Bayern also created A pair of the most expensive central defenders in the universe.

