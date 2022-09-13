Great show of strength by the Bavarians, who despite a good performance by the blaugrana beat their former goalscorer with goals from Lucas Hernandez and Sané

Barça forgives, Bayern don’t. And chases away the doubts accumulated in the Bundesliga by reiterating his candidacy for the European throne and winning the fourth victory over the Catalans in 2 years: 8-2 in August 2020, double 3-0 in last season’s group, 2-0 today. The result indicates Barça as the primary opponent of Inter, who in the next two rounds will challenge the blaugrana twice, first at San Siro and then at Camp Nou, and cut the wings of the enthusiasm of Xavi’s team, which strengthened by an excellent market and a good start to the season, he was anxiously awaiting the Munich exam to understand at what point his rebirth was. Barça has not been rejected, but has been postponed.

The choices — On the day of ‘Lewa’ return to the stadium where he played for 8 years and welcomed him with applause but did not give him any joy, so many interesting choices of the two coaches. De Ligt and De Jong on the bench, and then Lucas Hernandez with Upamecano and the babies Gavi and Pedri with Busquets. Marcos Alonso’s debut from the start, preferred to Balde and Jordi Alba. Koundé and not Bellerin right back, Sabitzer and not Goretzka (bruised) with Kimmich, Christensen and not Eric Garcia with Araujo. In Nagelsmann’s 4-2-3-1, Muller is the striker, behind him Sané, Musiala and Mané.

New Salvatore — See also Auction deserted for the title of Catania Calcio: cancellation nightmare Bayern came from three consecutive Bundesliga draws, Barça from 4 wins in a row, and the Catalans got off to a better start. After a long period of harmless skirmishes, the game took off when Gavi (13 ‘), served by Lewandowski, put Pedri in front of Neuer: pause, calm, but shot from 10 meters countered by the German giant with his foot. On the other hand, the one who seemed unusually hasty was Lewandowski, who at 18 ‘sent a ball slightly high and usually pushes into the net without complications. The assist, again from Gavi. And a moment later (21 ‘) it was Neuer who denied Lewandowski the goal with a save from the header of the former teammate served by Marcos Alonso. Three clear opportunities for Barça, very little Bayern with Sané confusing, Mané in the shade and many doubts in the offensive phase. The only danger for Ter Stegen on Sabitzer’s right-footed shot from the edge, finished off, and the Bavarians lucky on a contrast by Davies on Dembélé in the penalty area ignored by the Var.

Terrible punishment — Easy easy lesson: never leave Bayern alive. At the start of the second half Goretzka, who entered for the bad Sabitzer, forced Ter Stegen to a great save and on the resulting corner Marcos Alonso lost Lucas Hernandez, letting him hit a header at will in the small area for the German advantage. Another 4 minutes and Musiala cut for Sané, who sowed Kounde by beating Ter Stegen 2-0 in the 54th minute. Then two shots out of Musiala and the entry of De Jong and Ferran Torres for Gavi and Raphinha. See also Bocce, in Olbia Frau and Serra are the best

Pedri pole — Barça in shock and unlucky when Pedri left alone, traded with Lewandowski, beat Neuer but hit the post. And then unable to find the way of the network in a bitter evening. The return to the top of the Champions League is still far away for now. For Bayern in the Champions League 6 points out of 6: Nagelsmann can continue to seek his attacking path without Lewandowski: there is life even without his 9 and his goals.

September 13, 2022

