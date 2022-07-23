Original title: Bayern did not seriously consider Kane worried that he would not adapt to foreign countries and Nashuai

Recently, although there are many rumors about the transfer between Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane and Bayern Munich, according to the report of German media SPORT1 reporter Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich has not considered Kane’s transfer too seriously.

Kerry Hau reports that Kane’s name had been informally discussed within Bayern Munich a few weeks ago, but that’s it, no further action. Because Bayern Munich are worried that the total price of Kane’s transfer will be astronomical for them, in addition, they have no doubts about whether Kane can adapt to football outside the Premier League and Nagelsmann’s tactical system Still have doubts. Kerry Hau concluded that a transfer in the summer of 2023 is unlikely.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will be planning to sign Rennes’ 17-year-old striker Terre this summer, who is considered a player in reserve for the future. With his joining, Bayern Munich’s signings in the forward position this summer will also come to an end. Lewandowski’s departure will be split between multiple players, notably Mane and Gnabry. Salihamidzic and his colleagues will change their signing strategy next summer if other players can’t take on the goalscoring responsibilities this season.

