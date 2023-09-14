Bayern dream player Palhinha has extended his contract with Fulham

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel will probably also have his dream player Joao Palhinha

Don’t get winter. The defensive midfielder from Portugal has extended his contract with Fulham FC, the English Premier League club announced on Thursday evening.

Palhinha, whose intended move to Bayern fell through on the last day of the summer transfer window, is now tied to Fulham until June 2028. “I feel happy. A lot has happened in the last few weeks, you’ve heard a lot of things about my future, but I’m just focused on my work at Fulham,” said the 28-year-old on the club’s own TV.

Transfer canceled at the last moment

Palhinha’s move to Bayern for a rumored 50 million euros fell through, although, according to consistent media reports, the Portuguese had already been to Munich and completed the medical check. He would have become a direct competitor for the position of ÖFB team player Konrad Laimer.

The reason Bayern gave afterwards was that Fulham had not found a replacement at short notice. With the signing of the new contract, Palhinha is now likely to be significantly more expensive in renewed negotiations.

Walker is staying at Man City

In addition to Palhinha, a second Bayern transfer target also extended his contract on Thursday. The 33-year-old full-back Kyle Walker, in whom Bayern are said to have shown interest, according to media reports, signed with Champions League winners Manchester City until 2026.

