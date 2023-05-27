Bayern euphoria, ban for Kahn and tears in Dortmund. The Bundesliga has a crazy final with a classic point

Red and white confetti flew into the sky and the chorus of We Are The Champions chanted. All this for Bayern Munich, the old ruler of football Germany. Who would have thought of that even on a Saturday morning? Before the last round of the Bundesliga, Dortmund was leading, but a 2:2 draw with Mainz was not enough. Therefore, Bayern sat on the throne for the eleventh time in a row. The Munich team was favored by a better score after a 2-1 victory in Cologne over a disappointed Borussia. At the same time, Bayern announced the end of two key members of the management.

