Home Sports Bayern extended with center forward Choupo-Moting
Sports

Bayern extended with center forward Choupo-Moting

by admin
Bayern extended with center forward Choupo-Moting

On Friday, Bayern Munich announced the extension of the contract with striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting by one year until the summer of 2024. With 15 goals in 24 competitive games this season, the World Cup participant with Cameroon is, alongside Jamal Musiala, the most prolific player in the German record champions’ squad.

In the first half of the season, Choupo-Moting had managed to rise to number one in the Bayern squad in the center forward position after Robert Lewandowski moved to FC Barcelona.

The 33-year-old moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Munich on a free transfer in October 2020. In 2021 and 2022 he was German champion with Bayern. In 2021 he also became club world champion.

See also  Scotti chooses Zara The task of preparing the players is up to her

You may also like

Alabama QB Bryce Young confident in abilities, downplays...

Free of the Bahrain GP of Formula 1,...

OL deprived of Anthony Lopes against Lorient

The Football Association announced the league replacement rules,...

A chance for fans, the last tickets for...

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sergio Perez quickest from Fernando...

PSG star Neymar is out for the second...

Newcastle boss Eddie Howes says he has not...

The first player in Chinese Go changed hands!Li...

Wales’ tally of professional players increased to 25...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy