On Friday, Bayern Munich announced the extension of the contract with striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting by one year until the summer of 2024. With 15 goals in 24 competitive games this season, the World Cup participant with Cameroon is, alongside Jamal Musiala, the most prolific player in the German record champions’ squad.

In the first half of the season, Choupo-Moting had managed to rise to number one in the Bayern squad in the center forward position after Robert Lewandowski moved to FC Barcelona.

The 33-year-old moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Munich on a free transfer in October 2020. In 2021 and 2022 he was German champion with Bayern. In 2021 he also became club world champion.