The fans are against the skiing holidays of their favorites because they fear they could get hurt. After the accident of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a broken leg and the end of the season, in Munich they keep an eye on where the players spend their holidays. The fans have discovered on social media that the Dutch defender De Ligt is with his partner in the Matterhorn mountains and have sent several messages urging him not to ski to avoid injuries. In Italy, the Pogba case and ski holidays are on the scene. Also in this case, the Juventus fans wrote messages fearing that the Frenchman could jeopardize months of therapy and convalescence with a holiday on the snow in itself risky, and without having yet played a single minute on the pitch in the black and white shirt.