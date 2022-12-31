Home Sports Bayern fans to De Ligt: “Please Matthijs don’t ski”
Sports

Bayern fans to De Ligt: “Please Matthijs don’t ski”

by admin
Bayern fans to De Ligt: “Please Matthijs don’t ski”

Different posts on social media

The fans are against the skiing holidays of their favorites because they fear they could get hurt. After the accident of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a broken leg and the end of the season, in Munich they keep an eye on where the players spend their holidays. The fans have discovered on social media that the Dutch defender De Ligt is with his partner in the Matterhorn mountains and have sent several messages urging him not to ski to avoid injuries. In Italy, the Pogba case and ski holidays are on the scene. Also in this case, the Juventus fans wrote messages fearing that the Frenchman could jeopardize months of therapy and convalescence with a holiday on the snow in itself risky, and without having yet played a single minute on the pitch in the black and white shirt.

December 30, 2022 (change December 30, 2022 | 22:20)

© breaking latest news

See also  Penzo show penalties, Sassuolo scores three. Venice ko 4-1

You may also like

Baseball, danger averted: the Italian champions of San...

De Paul denounces his ex-wife, here are her...

Basketball, Serie A. Reggio Emilia beats Pesaro after...

Video Euroleague, Virtus Bologna-Fenerbahce 92-88: highlights – Video...

Real Madrid, 2-0 at Valladolid with two goals...

Naples pays homage to Pelè: the Brazilian champion...

Audace De Zerbi: “The 21-year-old Mudryk could win...

Robbio chooses Bilardo to reinforce the attack

VolpianoPianese gives applause It starts again on Friday...

Euroleague, Belinelli show: Virtus ends the year by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy