Bayern interest in a striker: “The deadline is the end of the transfer window,” says the Spurs coach about Kane Poker

“Deadline is the end of the transfer window,” says the Spurs coach to Kane Poker

Harry Kane applauded the Tottenham fans at the end of the game

Harry Kane, who is being courted by Bayern Munich, scores four out of five goals in a friendly. In poker with the German champion, his coach sees only one date as relevant. The scenes at Kane’s substitution cause speculation.

Harry Kane’s current coach Ange Postecoglou sees the end of the change period as the only relevant date in transfer poker for the superstar with FC Bayern. “There is a deadline and that is the end of the transfer window. I’m also regularly in open dialogue with Harry and the club,” said the Tottenham Hotspur coach after the 5-1 (1-1) friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk, in which Kane scored four goals on Sunday. According to media reports, FC Bayern asked Spurs on Friday to accept a last offer for the attacker before midnight.

Postecoglou praised Kane’s performance despite the ongoing transfer poker with Munich. “You saw today that Harry is very committed to what we do,” said the former Australia international. “I think the team’s style of play helps him too. He loves to score goals and you could see today that we created a lot of chances and he was the beneficiary of them.” His captain is “a fantastic striker, one of the best in the world”.

The coach did not want to overestimate the scenes during Kane’s substitution, when the 30-year-old applauded the fans and they cheered him off. “I’m not going to tell people what to read into it,” said the 57-year-old, who took over at Tottenham in the summer. “I don’t even know what’s on Harry’s head, let alone anyone else’s.” Spurs have a final friendly at FC Barcelona on Tuesday ahead of the start of the season at Brentford FC on Sunday.

After the game, Harry Kane hugged his longtime teammate Heung-min Son

Postecoglou said about the behavior of FC Bayern, which has been courting the captain of the English national team for weeks: “I have no opinion on it. Bayern have to decide that.” It is not up to him to judge the behavior of Munich. “I certainly wouldn’t talk about players signed to another club, but I’m not at Bayern, so they can do whatever they want.”

