Home » Bayern Munich 2023-2024, the point on the roster
Sports

Bayern Munich 2023-2024, the point on the roster

by admin
Bayern Munich 2023-2024, the point on the roster

Bayern Munich enters the Pablo Laso era without sensational rings on the market. Team that was born to take back the scepter in Germany with elements like Edwards and Bolmaro. Let’s take stock of the roster.

Bavaria Monaco

Coach – Laso (new)

PG – Weiler-Babb (confirmed), Francisco (Peristeri), Edwards (Fenerbahce)

G – Bolmaro (Tenerife), Obst (confirmed)

SF – Lucic (confirmed), Bonga (confirmed)

PF – Harris (confirmed), Wimberg (confirmed)

C – Booker (Fenerbahce), Brankovic (Mega), Gillespie (confirmed)

Uscite – Winston, Sisko, Rubit, Cheatham, Seeley, Walden, Hunter, Zipser, Jaramaz

See also  Treviso Basket, taken by Aaron Jones: it is the new long of De 'Longhi

You may also like

A spice for SC Paderborn

Colombia’s Caicedo – a beacon of hope for...

Washington Nationals Defeat New York Mets 11-6 as...

Ciampino fire, the landfill still burns: black cloud...

Three times Dardai in the Hertha team –...

F1, Belgian GP today: TV times and latest...

0 against New Zealand in the Round of...

Women’s World Cup: player on the field with...

Willi Orban: “For breakfast there is raw meat...

Cristiano Ronaldo does not win the game and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy