Bayern Munich 2023-2024, the point on the roster

Bayern Munich enters the Pablo Laso era without sensational rings on the market. Team that was born to take back the scepter in Germany with elements like Edwards and Bolmaro. Let’s take stock of the roster.

Bavaria Monaco

Coach – Laso (new)

PG – Weiler-Babb (confirmed), Francisco (Peristeri), Edwards (Fenerbahce)

G – Bolmaro (Tenerife), Obst (confirmed)

SF – Lucic (confirmed), Bonga (confirmed)

PF – Harris (confirmed), Wimberg (confirmed)

C – Booker (Fenerbahce), Brankovic (Mega), Gillespie (confirmed)

Uscite – Winston, Sisko, Rubit, Cheatham, Seeley, Walden, Hunter, Zipser, Jaramaz

