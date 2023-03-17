Home Sports Bayern Munich and Los Angeles FC together to train young talents
Bayern Munich has signed a partnership with Major League Soccer champions Los Angeles FC to select and nurture young talent for their teams but also with a view to operations for the international market.

The business will be managed through a new company, a joint venture called Red&Gold Football, which will be based in Monaco.

The activity will focus on the development and growth of the players but if they do not fall within the plans of the teams, the exchange or transfer options on the international club market will be evaluated.

Oliver Kahn, CEO of FC Bayern, underlined the commercial nature of the company and the intention to train players for the transfer market.

“FC Bayern will expand the promotion of young talent with the Los Angeles Football Club. Internationally, football is developing rapidly, which is also evident in the transfer market. We see this partnership as an opportunity to strengthen FC Bayern in sporting competitions with the best clubs in Europe and the Bundesliga,” said Kahn.

“The fact that the 2026 World Cup will largely take place in the United States, where we already have an office in New York, makes Los Angeles even more attractive. I look forward to an increase in quality and young talent in Major League Soccer, which will have a positive impact on our partnership.”

