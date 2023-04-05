Home Sports Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel lose to Freiburg in the DFB Cup
Sports

Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel lose to Freiburg in the DFB Cup

by admin
Bayern Munich and Thomas Tuchel lose to Freiburg in the DFB Cup

Es negligently it has not been determined how Oliver Kahn arrived at his seat in the football arena in Munich on this Tuesday evening, which his club believed should have ended without any fun.

And so, unfortunately, one can only speculate for fun that he, the CEO, meandered through dark side streets in his car, that he slipped through a dark side entrance into the stadium, that he even looked around nervously in the VIP lounge – that he did all this because he has known since Saturday night that he can no longer feel safe in his arena; because he knows there’s a detective there investigating him.

The detective’s name: Lothar Matthäus.

It is one of the funniest stories of the season that Lothar Matthäus, who used to play for FC Bayern and today grumbles against FC Bayern, wanted to elicit a confession from CEO Kahn in a Sky discussion on Saturday before the top game between Munich and Dortmund. He thinks that FC Bayern is currently doing that Mia san Mia is missing. In the television discussion, he was concerned with the way in which coach Julian Nagelsmann was or was not informed of the release.

When Kahn countered (“What do you actually mean by Mia san Miaif you always assume that there isn’t one Mia san Mia more?”), Detective Matthäus countered: “I noticed that you were distracted again! Sebastian (Sky moderator Hellmann; ed.) asked you a question that you didn’t answer. “One could now critically note that Matthew also distracted, but back to the evening, which was supposed to end so fun-free.

See also  Moderate mood at SC Freiburg ahead of a duel with FC Bayern

Master thieves instead of master detectives

When Oliver Kahn finally arrived at his seat in the arena on Tuesday evening, he must have been relieved. He had not met the absent detective Lothar Matthäus or the little detective Bastian Schweinsteiger, who made his little accusation on ARD without any evidence (“Yes, that Mia san Mia got lost a bit”), he didn’t have to reply.

You may also like

The night of the Blues: Rudy Gobert precious,...

Robert Lewandowski in an interview about FC Bayern,...

Wednesday’s transfer gossip: Nagelsmann, Enrique, De Zerbi, Potter,...

The 200-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic...

NBA: Playoffs, Play-In or Completely Out

NBA: Joel Embiid shines as Philadelphia 76ers beat...

U20 World Cup scandal – How Indonesia’s Israel...

I don’t know which national team I will...

Zion has participated in low-intensity 3V3 training Mingji:...

KATHY KREINER’S AMAZING GOLD IN GIANT AT INNSBRUCK...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy