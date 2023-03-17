The draw for the Champions League quarter-finals will take place in Nyon on Friday. FC Bayern is once again the only remaining Bundesliga club in the pot. Ex-professional Giovane Elber has a clear idea of ​​which opponent would be the best for Munich – and which would be the worst.

Some of the big names like Liverpool, Barcelona or Paris are no longer in the pot, but FC Bayern are still threatened by some well-known opponents in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. First and foremost Real Madrid and Manchester City, who for many are the favorites to win the premier class this year.

Ex-Bayern star Giovane Elber assesses the situation somewhat differently. He would have no problem with his former club meeting Los Blancos or Guardiola and Erling Haaland in the quarter-finals. Another opponent would worry him far more.

“Preferably not against Napoli! For me, this is the strongest team in this Champions League season so far,” said the Brazilian in the “AZ” interview. The Frankfurt conqueror was not previously on the bill, “but Napoli is dangerous, an intact team,” the former striker praised the Italian top club.

An assessment shared by ManCity coach Pep Guardiola. A few days ago, the Catalan described the Italians as “perhaps the best team in Europe”. A statement that did not go down well in Naples. Trainer Luciano Spalletti’s counterattack followed immediately and was more than clear.

Elber names preferred opponents for FC Bayern

But who does Elber want for his former club? “Benfica Lisbon would be a good opponent from my point of view,” said the Brazilian, who would definitely welcome a duel against the Portuguese record champions.

A sure-fire success, said Elber, but it wouldn’t be a duel against the eagles from Portugal either. “You have to remember that we were eliminated by Villarreal in the quarter-finals last year. Everyone, including me, was already thinking about the semi-finals against Liverpool. I hope that Villarreal was a lesson for us. You can’t underestimate an opponent and you always have to give everything,” warned the former world-class striker.