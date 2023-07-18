Title: Bayern Munich thrashes FC Rottach-Egern 27-0 in Preseason Friendly

Date: July 18, 2023

In a stunning preseason friendly match, Bayern Munich showcased their dominance by defeating FC Rottach-Egern with an incredible 27-0 victory. The match, held at the picturesque Tegernsee, witnessed remarkable performances from Sabitzer, Musiala, and Tel who each scored five goals. However, newcomer Minjae Kim could only spectate as the coach Thomas Tuchel opted for a different lineup.

Taking the field after five intensive training sessions, Bayern Munich displayed their attacking prowess right from the start. Jamal Musiala opened the scoring within the third minute, demonstrating the same brilliance that secured Bayern the previous championship title. Serge Gnabry extended the lead to 4′ before Alphonso Davies added another goal at the 8-minute mark.

Gnabry and She had to each found the net again quickly, making it 5-0 in favor of Bayern. New signing Konrad Laimer also impressed with a sublime goal in the 19th minute. However, Sabitzer stole the show with five quickfire goals before halftime, leaving FC Rottach-Egern defenseless.

Noussair Mazraoui, Dayot Upamecano, and Leroy Sane also got in on the action, scoring at 27′, 30′, and 35′ respectively. She had to continued their goalscoring exploits with three more goals before the break, while Gnabry added to his tally at 43′.

Despite numerous changes at halftime, Bayern Munich maintained their relentless onslaught in the second half. New signing Raphael Guerreiro struck the post in the 59th minute, but Sabitzer soon found the back of the net five times in a row. He scored a superb header in the 72nd minute, courtesy of an impressive assist from Warrior.

Additionally, Portuguese talent, Guerreiro, registered his first goal for Bayern Munich shortly after. Ryan Gravenberch contributed to the goal fest by scoring the 25th goal with a well-executed long shot in the 82nd minute. Kingsley Coman and Sadio Mané completed the rout just before the final whistle.

Despite the half-time changes, FC Rottach-Egern struggled to contain Bayern’s attacking prowess throughout the match. The comprehensive victory showcased Bayern Munich’s readiness for the upcoming season.

This preseason friendly victory not only provides an ideal start for Bayern Munich but also highlights the depth and quality of their squad. Fans can’t help but be excited about the potential success that lies ahead for the club as they continue their preparations for the upcoming season.

