Bayern Munich lost 3-1 at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga

DThree days after the quarter-finals in the Champions League in a duel with Manchester City, FC Bayern Munich had to digest the next low blow. The 1-0 lead in the away game at 1. FSV Mainz 05 thanks to Mané’s header (29th minute) was far from enough to win. Because in the second half, the German permanent champion lost more and more of the courage that his coach Thomas Tuchel had called for for the hot fight on Saturday afternoon.

And so the narrow lead was soon gone. Now the team coached by Bo Svensson, equipped with fresh courage and the awareness of their own strength, dictated an encounter that turned more and more towards Mainz by the minute. France’s Ludovique Ajorque equalized to make it 1-1 (65′), Luxembourg’s Leandro Barreiro scored the opening goal to make it 2-1 (73′), and substitute Spaniard Aarón made it 3-1, a precision shot from the left corner of the penalty area. put the lid on (79th).

1: 3, no one in Munich had expected that after a first half that had given the German series champions a false sense of security. “You could see that the team was totally insecure after the 1-1 draw,” said the shocked Bayern President Herbert Hainer after the disaster in Mainz. “We forgot to score the second goal and broke up completely after the 1-1.” Coach Thomas Tuchel seemed similarly helpless after this abysmal appearance. “We look exhausted,” he said, “like a team that has seventy or eighty games under its belt. We’re not able to finish a game with concentration. We are being punished at every level right now.”

Kahn and Salihamidzic are beside themselves

The CEO Oliver Kahn reacted similarly indignant: “Who was the team that wanted to become German champions?” he asked and answered himself: “It was definitely not ours.” ask if that is really what is enough to achieve the goals”. Kahn primarily blamed the Munich professionals for the Munich debacle: “In the end there are eleven men who are on the pitch and who simply have to work their butts off for the goals of this club. That’s what football is all about – and nothing else.” Sport director Hasan Salihamidzic spoke of a “low point”.

The Munich crisis, which has been felt for a long time, has settled in a tired team that is trimmed to always have to win and this resolution this season with the quarter-finals in the DFB Cup as well as in the Champions League but also in the championship no longer can fulfill as usual. Now the title defense for the German soccer champion, who has been standing since 2013, is in great danger. “We’re definitely knocked out,” said Thomas Müller after the final whistle, saying he was “at a loss” and had “no explanation” for Bayern’s performance.



Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel experienced an ugly return to Mainz.

:



Image: AFP



In any case, the Bundesliga is heading for a dramatic season finale in which the defending champion seems counted. The former Mainz coach Tuchel, who returned on Saturday to the scene where his coaching career began to mature between 2009 and 2014, spoiled the pleasure of the Mainz team and can now hope for next season in the Europa League or the Europa Conference to start the league.

Only in the first half did yesterday’s champion give the impression of having the game under control against Rheinhessen, who have now gone undefeated ten times in a row. Tuchel’s team seemed to have heeded the requirements of Julian Nagelsmann’s successor. “It shouldn’t be embarrassing,” the Bavarian Swabian had demanded, “to accept the fight in Mainz and maybe take a close win home with you.” Words that faded away more and more and reflected a reality in which Bayern are also in danger of missing all national goals. The coach, who at the beginning of his days in Munich was still “in love with his team” was shocked himself on Saturday by a defenseless second half, “in which the game slips through our hands like sand”.



Initiated the turnaround: Ludovic Ajorque scores for Mainz to equalize in the meantime.

:



Image: AP



The team, which started under Tuchel for the first time with a three-man defense, initially appeared defensively solid and offensively powerful enough to be able to survive the adventure in Mainz. But this was not so. Coach Bo Svensson, once Tuchel’s player, has now won six times, both as a professional and as a coach, against Bayern. “You’re unbeaten nine games in a row,” the Dane, a defensive defender under Tuchel, called out to his players at half-time, “go out and show that.” That’s what happened.

After the break, the fear of victory was not felt for a minute as Svensson’s team played the powerful football that has intimidated many of the side’s opponents. The turning point began with Ajorque’s first headed goal in the service of 1. FSV 05, the sixth goal in total since the French giants signed in the winter break. She continued with Barreiro’s shot, which hit the net off the left inside post and was completed by Aarón’s artful shot to make it 3-1. Sadio Mané’s goal, on the other hand, was just a snapshot that raised hopes that were soon dashed. Tuchel’s attempt to generate new vigor with the newly chosen 3-4-1-2 formation ultimately fizzled out on a day that turned into a Bavarian disaster.

A sporting turning point is currently taking place in Munich, which is crumbling many old certainties and giving courage to the competitors in the Bundesliga. Borussia Dortmund now has a great chance of becoming German champions for the ninth time after eleven years. If you didn’t know how unstable this team was if they could have used the opportunity to do more, you could easily believe in it.