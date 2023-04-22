Home » Bayern Munich lost 3-1 at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga
Bayern Munich lost 3-1 at Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga

DThree days after the quarter-finals in the Champions League in a duel with Manchester City, FC Bayern Munich had to digest the next low blow. The 1-0 lead in the away game at 1. FSV Mainz 05 thanks to Mané’s header (29th minute) was far from enough to win. Because in the second half, the German permanent champion lost more and more of the courage that his coach Thomas Tuchel had called for for the hot fight on Saturday afternoon.

And so the narrow lead was soon gone. Now the team coached by Bo Svensson, equipped with fresh courage and the awareness of their own strength, dictated an encounter that turned more and more towards Mainz by the minute. France’s Ludovique Ajorque equalized to make it 1-1 (65′), Luxembourg’s Leandro Barreiro scored the opening goal to make it 2-1 (73′), and substitute Spaniard Aarón made it 3-1, a precision shot from the left corner of the penalty area. put the lid on (79th).

1: 3, no one in Munich had expected that after a first half that had given the German series champions a false sense of security. “You could see that the team was totally insecure after the 1-1 draw,” said the shocked Bayern President Herbert Hainer after the disaster in Mainz. “We forgot to score the second goal and broke up completely after the 1-1.” Coach Thomas Tuchel seemed similarly helpless after this abysmal appearance. “We look exhausted,” he said, “like a team that has seventy or eighty games under its belt. We’re not able to finish a game with concentration. We are being punished at every level right now.”

Kahn and Salihamidzic are beside themselves

The CEO Oliver Kahn reacted similarly indignant: “Who was the team that wanted to become German champions?” he asked and answered himself: “It was definitely not ours.” ask if that is really what is enough to achieve the goals”. Kahn primarily blamed the Munich professionals for the Munich debacle: “In the end there are eleven men who are on the pitch and who simply have to work their butts off for the goals of this club. That’s what football is all about – and nothing else.” Sport director Hasan Salihamidzic spoke of a “low point”.

