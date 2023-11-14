Home » Bayern Munich Signs Australian Youngster Nestory Irankunda
Sports

Bayern Munich Signs Australian Youngster Nestory Irankunda

by admin
Bayern Munich Signs Australian Youngster Nestory Irankunda

Bayern Munich Announces Signing of Australian Talent Nestory Irankunda

On Tuesday, Bayern Munich revealed the signing of 17-year-old Nestory Irankunda from Adelaide United, making a big move in the transfer market. Irankunda will celebrate his 18th birthday on February 9, 2024, and is set to join Bayern on a long-term contract starting July 1, 2024.

Jochen Sauer, the training director of the club, described Irankunda as a speedy winger with exceptional dribbling skills and a keen eye for scoring goals. Sauer expressed confidence in the young player’s potential and predicted that he would thrive at Bayern.

Irankunda’s journey to professional football is a unique one, as he was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after his parents fled the civil unrest in their home country, Burundi. Despite his challenging beginnings, Irankunda has already represented Australia at the under-17 level.

Furthermore, Irankunda has been called up by the Australian senior team but has yet to make his debut for the Socceroos.

Bayern Munich’s decision to sign Irankunda aligns with the club’s strategy of identifying young talents with high potential. The team has successfully acquired players like Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman, and Mathys Tel at a young age, and they hope Irankunda will follow in their footsteps.

The signing of Irankunda comes as a significant boost for Bayern Munich, as they continue to build for the future with promising young talents.

See also  Skeletonist Fernstädtová finished fourteenth in the cup race in La Plagne

You may also like

Napoli Basket won the Italian Basketball Cup, beating...

Handball HBL: Gummersbach vs. DHfK Leipzig – live...

Ternana-Spezia: the long road to salvation

Health problems: Hodgson leaves Crystal Palace – Glasner...

Blake Snell has a Yankees offer on the...

Fiorentina-Roma (0-1) – Scattered considerations

Football: Hamburger SV apparently signs Steffen Baumgart as...

sustainable running shoes –

Thousands of miles north, redbud flowers bloom in...

Carter Rowney is leading the way at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy