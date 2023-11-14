Bayern Munich Signs Australian Youngster Nestory Irankunda

Bayern Munich Announces Signing of Australian Talent Nestory Irankunda

On Tuesday, Bayern Munich revealed the signing of 17-year-old Nestory Irankunda from Adelaide United, making a big move in the transfer market. Irankunda will celebrate his 18th birthday on February 9, 2024, and is set to join Bayern on a long-term contract starting July 1, 2024.

Jochen Sauer, the training director of the club, described Irankunda as a speedy winger with exceptional dribbling skills and a keen eye for scoring goals. Sauer expressed confidence in the young player’s potential and predicted that he would thrive at Bayern.

Irankunda’s journey to professional football is a unique one, as he was born in a refugee camp in Tanzania after his parents fled the civil unrest in their home country, Burundi. Despite his challenging beginnings, Irankunda has already represented Australia at the under-17 level.

Furthermore, Irankunda has been called up by the Australian senior team but has yet to make his debut for the Socceroos.

Bayern Munich’s decision to sign Irankunda aligns with the club’s strategy of identifying young talents with high potential. The team has successfully acquired players like Alphonso Davies, Kingsley Coman, and Mathys Tel at a young age, and they hope Irankunda will follow in their footsteps.

The signing of Irankunda comes as a significant boost for Bayern Munich, as they continue to build for the future with promising young talents.

Share this: Facebook

X

