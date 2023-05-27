Bayern Munich snatch their eleventh title in a row in the Bundesliga

Bayern won an eleventh German championship title in a row by beating Cologne (2-1) on Saturday May 27, 2023. CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP

Bayern Munich are used to reigning over the German championship, but rarely have they suffered so much to clinch the title. At the time of playing the final day of the Bundesliga, Saturday May 27, Thomas Tuchel’s men were 2es in the standings, two behind Borussia Dortmund. And, to hope to prolong their national supremacy, they had to bet on a faux pas by their rivals. The day of the Bavarians finally went wonderfully: their victory in Cologne (2-1), combined with Dortmund’s draw against Mainz (2-2), offered them an eleventh coronation in a row… and unexpected.

If the hero of the day is called Jamal Musiala, 20, author of the winning goal – and the title – in the 89e minute, Munich fans can also thank Mainz. Perfectly entered into their meeting against Dortmund, the players of Mainz 05 put an end to the dream of the Yellow and Black, who have been chasing a league title since 2012.

Perhaps taken by the stakes and the obligation or almost to win, the Borussen conceded two goals at the very start of the match (15e et 24e minutes). Condemned to score three times, they tried hard (18 shots), managed to equalize in added time thanks to Niklas Süle… but failed to find the net one last time. The scenario is all the more cruel as they finish with as many points as Bayern in the standings (71), only beaten on goal difference.

This disillusion will probably be very difficult to digest, especially for Sébastien Haller. Arrived in Germany in August 2022, the French striker came very close to concluding with a title during a season during which he defeated testicular cancer. But, like his teammates, he cracked against the Mainz goalkeeper: the former Ajax striker missed a penalty early in the game, which would have allowed his team to equalize earlier.

Already departures from Bayern Munich

After ten years of unchallenged reign over its national championship, the record champion therefore retains its crown at the end of a complicated season from all points of view. Never able to really detach their competitors, the Munich residents also unexpectedly separated from their coach Julian Nagelsmann, at the end of March, to replace him with Thomas Tuchel.

Beaten in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by Manchester City, and at the same stage of the competition by Freiburg in the National Cup, Benjamin Pavard and his teammates could have lived an almost white season, with the German Supercup.

They finally add a new Bundesliga title; the first for Thomas Tuchel, ex-coach of PSG and Chelsea passed by the bench of Dortmund (2015-2017). Frenchman Kingsley Coman, 26, Bayern’s first scorer of the day, has eight trophies in the club’s jersey.

No time to savor this success that the reconstruction has already started in Munich. Bayern parted ways with chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic just minutes after captain Manuel Neuer lifted the trophy.

This last day of the German championship was also an opportunity for the other clubs to decide between the qualifying places in the European Cup. In addition to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig will play in the next Champions League (3e), just like Union Berlin (4e). The capital’s players snatched their ticket by beating Wolfsburg (1-0) at home. Freiburg will play the Europa League and Bayer Leverkusen the Europa Conference League.

At the bottom of the table, Hertha Berlin and Schalke go down to D2, where they may be accompanied by Stuttgart. Finishing 16ethe team will have to play a play-off against the third of the D2 to hope to keep its place in the elite.