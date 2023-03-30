The surprising expulsion of Julian Nagelsmann (35) splits the fans – and apparently also the cabin of the Bayern.

At least when it comes to the public statements of the stars.

BILD shows how fundamentally different Joshua Kimmich (28) and Co. reacted to the departure of their ex-coach in interviews or on social networks.

Even if not all stars know whether they said goodbye to Nagelsmann privately, some cases are explosive. Especially the silence of Sadio Mané (30)!

SPORT BILD and BILD had reported that after Bayern’s 2-0 win in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 against PSG, there was a quarrel between the Senegal striker and Nagelsmann.

Mané complained to the coach in front of the team that he had only come on for eight minutes in the most important game of the season up to that point.

The teammates in the Bayern dressing room observed closely that the young coach allowed himself to be intimidated by the world star in the confrontation. The teammates confirmed that he put Mané in the starting eleven in the following Bundesliga home game against Augsburg (5:3). The relationship between Mané and Nagelsmann is unclear.

Captain Manuel Neuer (37/broken leg) is also publicly silent about the coach bang.

He had the from Nagelsmann criticized the expulsion of his goalkeeping coach and confidante Toni Tapalovic (42) in an attack interview.

The relationship between the injured number 1 and the fired coach has been tense ever since.

There is another way. When Hansi Flick left Bayern in 2021, Neuer explained: “As a team, we have to process that first because we had a very successful and good time.”