Bayern Munich’s footballers will be strengthened by Korean defender Kim Min-che from Napoli, whom he helped win the Italian title this year. According to German media, the Bundesliga champions will pay an exit clause of 50 million euros (1.2 billion crowns) for him, making him the most expensive Korean footballer. Kim Min-jae, who has just completed his country’s mandatory basic military service, will sign a contract with Bayern until 2028.

