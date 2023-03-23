After losing 2-1 to Bayer Leverkusen, FC Bayern lost the lead in the Bundesliga to Borussia Dortmund. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer now spoke about the current mood in Munich.

“The mood is bad,” the keeper is quoted as saying by the Swiss newspaper “Blick”. At FC Bayern there was a lot of analysis and talk after the bankruptcy last matchday.

The processing of a defeat in Munich differs little from that of his former club Borussia Mönchengladbach. “The only difference is the whole thing: more people are writing about it and more experts are giving their opinions,” says Sommer.

However, the 34-year-old was aware that as an FC Bayern player you are “very much in the limelight” when he made the move in the winter.

“The fact that everything we do is commented on and every stone is turned is the fate of a Bayern player,” said Sommer, emphasizing: “But it’s also a lot of fun to be at Bayern.”

Sommer switched from Borussia Mönchengladbach to Munich in January for around eight million euros. FC Bayern made the transfer because captain Neuer broke his lower leg on a ski tour in December and will be out for the rest of the season.

Sommer wants to clear his head

Sommer is currently with the Swiss national team. He also wants to use the international break to clear his head a little, “because I’m back where I come from and see a lot of people I’ve known for a long time,” explained the goalkeeper.

But the trip has nothing to do with “wellness”. “On the contrary: the European Championship qualifiers are starting. We also have big tasks ahead of us with the national team,” emphasized Sommer.

The European Championship qualifiers against Belarus and Israel are on the agenda for Switzerland. “I’m really looking forward to qualifying, which I hope we can do. And then to a great tournament in Germany,” said Sommer.