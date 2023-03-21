Home Sports Bayern on waivers after narrow win over Arsenal
Bayern on waivers after narrow win over Arsenal

Second in their Champions League group behind Barça, Bayern Munich defeated Arsenal, first in their group ahead of OL, in the first leg of the quarter-finals. With a header from a cross from Maximiliane Rall, Lea Schüller scored the only goal of the match (39th) that the Arsenal players could have caught, if the numerous scrambles in front of the German goal, in the second half in particular, had been theirs favorable.

Bayern will therefore attack the return match (March 29) in good shape. The winner of this duel will face Paris-Saint-Germain or Wolfsburg in the semi-finals.

