Second in their Champions League group behind Barça, Bayern Munich defeated Arsenal, first in their group ahead of OL, in the first leg of the quarter-finals. With a header from a cross from Maximiliane Rall, Lea Schüller scored the only goal of the match (39th) that the Arsenal players could have caught, if the numerous scrambles in front of the German goal, in the second half in particular, had been theirs favorable.