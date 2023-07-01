Home » Bayern say goodbye to defenders Cancelo and Blind
Sports

Bayern say goodbye to defenders Cancelo and Blind

by admin
Bayern say goodbye to defenders Cancelo and Blind

Defenders Joao Cancelo and Daley Blind are leaving Bayern Munich after the past season. The German record champion said goodbye to the two professionals on Friday via Twitter.

The 29-year-old full-back Cancelo had been loaned out by Champions League winners Manchester City for the past six months. Bayern could have committed him for a purchase option of 70 million euros.

After Lucas Hernandez’s cruciate ligament rupture, the Munich team signed Dutchman Blind from Ajax Amsterdam in January 2023. However, the 33-year-old could not prevail. His contract with Bayern has now expired.

It is still unclear how Bayern will continue with Marcel Sabitzer. The ÖFB-International loan contract with Manchester United has expired.

See also  Sanremo 2023: regulation unveiled in preview - Magazine

You may also like

Sagan: A successful finish in Paris will be...

WTA Tour ‘can’t walk away from’ Saudi question,...

Tour de France 2023: where to see it,...

Title: China’s Women’s Basketball Team Faces Strongest Opponent...

2023 MLB All-Star Game Uniforms Unveiled with Revolutionary...

Roman Reigns returns on the eve of The...

Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, a duel with...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and forecasts:...

Manchester United Decides Not to Renew De Gea’s...

Senegalese forward Ndiaye became the first summer reinforcement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy