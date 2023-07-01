Bayern say goodbye to defenders Cancelo and Blind

Defenders Joao Cancelo and Daley Blind are leaving Bayern Munich after the past season. The German record champion said goodbye to the two professionals on Friday via Twitter.

The 29-year-old full-back Cancelo had been loaned out by Champions League winners Manchester City for the past six months. Bayern could have committed him for a purchase option of 70 million euros.

After Lucas Hernandez’s cruciate ligament rupture, the Munich team signed Dutchman Blind from Ajax Amsterdam in January 2023. However, the 33-year-old could not prevail. His contract with Bayern has now expired.

It is still unclear how Bayern will continue with Marcel Sabitzer. The ÖFB-International loan contract with Manchester United has expired.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

