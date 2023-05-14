Bayern – Schalke 6:0, Bayern outclassed Schalke and secured the lead

Gnabry took part in Bayern’s third Bundesliga victory in a row with two goals, and with 13 goals he became the top scorer in the club. Gunner Müller, Kimmich from the penalty, 18-year-old Tel and Mazráví in the set-up also scored. Schalke, for whom Alex Král played the entire match, did not score after two victories and dropped to 16th place, meaning the playoff.

Dortmund started the victory with four goals in the first half. The ninth goal of the season was scored by the leading scorer of Borussia Malen, the penalty was converted by Bellingham and Haller scored twice after Malen’s assists. After the change of sides, the visitors reduced the score thanks to a penalty by Bensebaini and a strike by Stindl. The final score was set by Reyna, who was also substituting in the setup.

Bochum beat Augsburg 3-2 at home, with Tomáš Koubek in goal, sending Schalke to the relegation zone. The home team won after six matches.

Union Berlin beat Freiburg 4:2 at home in a direct fight for third place. Two goals were scored by the Surinamese striker Becker, who is the team’s top scorer with eleven goals. The Berlin club moved two points ahead of Leipzig, who play against Bremen only on Sunday, Freiburg has another point less.

Kolo Muani also scored for the fourteenth time in the season in the home win of Frankfurt am Main. Only Bremen’s Füllkrug is better in the competition with 16 hits.