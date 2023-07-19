Home » Bayern sign central defender Kim – sport.ORF.at
Sports

FC Bayern Munich have signed Kim Min Jae as the third signing of this transfer period. The South Korean defender arrives from Italian champions SSC Napoli and has signed with the German record champions until June 30, 2028. The 26-year-old Kim is reportedly coming for a fixed fee of 50 million euros. He is to replace Frenchman Lucas Hernandez, who has switched to Paris Saint-Germain, in Munich’s central defence.

The newcomer is considered an uncompromising duel with a strong header. It’s not for nothing that the 1.90 meter defender has been nicknamed “Monster” since he was young. “Min Jae Kim has made great progress, most recently winning the Italian championship with Napoli and being voted Serie A’s best defender. He impresses with his physical presence as well as with his mentality and speed,” said CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen according to a statement on Tuesday.

Brilliant rise

Kim has made a brilliant rise in recent years. In the summer of 2021 he moved from China to Fenerbahce Istanbul for three million. Just one year later, the jump to Italy followed. Kim has become a regular at Napoli and was recently named defender of the season and team of the year. After Konrad Laimer and Raphael Guerreiro, he is the Bundesliga club’s third new signing.

See also  Lukaku and the others: the World Cup is a watershed for the champions

