Bayern sign top duo from Chelsea

Bayern sign top duo from Chelsea

The women’s department of FC Bayern Munich has announced two prominent newcomers. As the German champion announced, the Danish offensive power Pernille Harder (30) and the Swedish defender Magdalena Eriksson (29) are moving from London to Munich.

Both players are coming from Chelsea to the club of ÖFB team player Sarah Zadrazil on a free transfer, they have signed a three-year contract.

Harder was voted Europe’s footballer of the year in 2018 and 2020 and recently emphasized that he did not want to change without Eriksson. The two teammates are also a couple privately.

