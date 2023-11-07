Home » Bayern sports director Freund defends Tuchel – sport.ORF.at
Bayern sports director Freund defends Tuchel – sport.ORF.at

Bayern sports director Freund defends Tuchel – sport.ORF.at

After CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and club president Herbert Hainer, Bayern Munich’s sports director Christoph Freund also strengthened head coach Thomas Tuchel in anger with TV critics.

“I think it’s good and right that Thomas made his opinion clear,” Freund told the “Bild” newspaper. “FC Bayern has always fought back when necessary. Thomas has now done that and we are behind him 100 percent.”

Around the 4-0 win at Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel vented his anger at the TV experts Lothar Matthäus and Dietmar Hamann live on TV and sometimes reacted extremely irritably. Matthäus and Hamann had previously expressed criticism of Tuchel and the team after Munich’s exit from the DFB Cup at third division team 1. FC Saarbrücken (1:2).

“You can tell when something is bothering you,” Freund said of Tuchel. “We’re having a very good Bundesliga season, scoring 38 goals and only conceding seven goals, and we’ve won everything in the Champions League so far. After all, we’re talking about FC Bayern’s best Bundesliga start in eight years. That speaks for itself.”

