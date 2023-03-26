The footballers of FC Bayern Munich have pushed VfL Wolfsburg off the top of the table and taken a big step towards the championship. Sarah Zadrazil and Co. won 1-0 (0-0) on Saturday and are now one point ahead of the German women’s Bundesliga.

England’s Georgia Stanway (84th) decided the intense game in front of 2,500 spectators with a converted hand penalty. Zadrazil played through with the Munich women. Wolfsburg still have six game days to regain the top position and successfully defend their title.