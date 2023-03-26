Home Sports Bayern with Zadrazil ousted “wolves” from top
Sports

Bayern with Zadrazil ousted “wolves” from top

by admin
Bayern with Zadrazil ousted “wolves” from top

The footballers of FC Bayern Munich have pushed VfL Wolfsburg off the top of the table and taken a big step towards the championship. Sarah Zadrazil and Co. won 1-0 (0-0) on Saturday and are now one point ahead of the German women’s Bundesliga.

England’s Georgia Stanway (84th) decided the intense game in front of 2,500 spectators with a converted hand penalty. Zadrazil played through with the Munich women. Wolfsburg still have six game days to regain the top position and successfully defend their title.

See also  Death of Aldo Borsato, the minute of silence before Julia-LongaroneAlpina

You may also like

Lovosic handball players entered the playoffs with a...

Sunday’s transfer gossip: Ferguson, Phillips, Hojlund, Ward-Prowse, Lavia

Switzerland clearly wins the ghost game against Belarus

Euro 2024 qualifiers: Wales show there is life...

Brice Sensabaugh tries to play his cards in...

” My back hurts. I have osteoarthritis. At...

The pilot Carmen Jordà accused of having run...

Southgate sales method: Belling high performance, low maintenance,...

Germany – Peru 2:0, Germany’s football players won...

Gym Ball and flexibility: the benefits (and exercises...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy