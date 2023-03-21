DThanks to Lea Schüller, Bayern Munich’s footballers opened the door to the semi-finals of the Champions League. Coach Alexander Straus’ team beat Arsenal 1-0 in front of 20,000 spectators in the Allianz Arena and has a good chance of progressing in the second leg of the quarter-finals in England on Wednesday next week.

“I’m really happy. Going into the second leg 1-0 is good. It’s always nice to play in front of a crowd like this. That’s why I’m very satisfied,” said Schüller at DAZN.

National player Schüller (39th) decided the close and hard-fought encounter on Tuesday evening with her headed goal. The striker initiated the attack herself. The English runners-up only increased significantly after the change of sides, but despite the best chances they could not equalize – also because Schüller saved twice in dire need.

Before the eyes of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, both teams had initially largely neutralized themselves with their tactics and formations. Bayern became increasingly courageous and rewarded themselves with Schüller. Shortly before the break, another shot by the offensive player flew just wide of the goal (45th).

However, Arsenal were much more offensive after the half-time break. Bayern barely made it out of their own half and were lucky: Australia’s Caitlin Foord (52′) hit the right post with her flick. Schüller and Saki Kumagai saved a little later in a London double chance (66th) on the line, shortly afterwards Schüller was the last woman on the spot (70th). The 25-year-old had to be substituted a little later.

VfL Wolfsburg, the second German team, is fighting for a good starting position in the fight for the semi-finals at Paris St. Germain on Wednesday (9 p.m. / DAZN). The first leg in the Prinzenpark is also the dress rehearsal for the cracker in the Bundesliga: On Saturday (5:55 p.m. / ARD) leaders Wolfsburg will face FC Bayern for the summit.