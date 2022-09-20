Original title: Bayern’s anger! Nashuai is facing the crisis of dismissal from get out of class, and Tuchel is close to taking office?

The British media “Mirror” said that Bayern Munich’s current situation is not good, and the domination atmosphere of the Bundesliga hegemony has faded, replaced by a strange uncertainty. Although the top management of Bayern is still maintaining Nagelsmann, it is reported that Bayern is very interested in Tuchel. Once Nagelsmann is fired, he may sign Tuchel.

For Bayern, which has achieved ten consecutive league titles, a small crisis came so easily, it only required four consecutive league matches without a win. Last weekend, Bayern lost 1-0 to Augsburg and suffered their first Bundesliga defeat of the season, but they remain fifth in the standings, five points behind the top. Whether Nagelsmann can continue to serve as Bayern’s coach is still unknown, and the outside world has begun to question whether the 35-year-old coach can’t control such a giant club.

The “Mirror” said that it is rumored that former Chelsea coach Tuchel has entered the attention of Bayern’s top management. If Nagelsmann is sacked, Tuchel will enter the Allianz Arena.

In the summer of 2021, Nagelsmann became Bayern coach, and the young head coach won 70% of the games after leading the team. However, this is obviously not enough for the Bundesliga squad. At present, Bayern are not very satisfied with the current situation of the team. After Bayern’s 2-2 draw with Stuttgart, Nagelsmann criticized his players, saying: “Too much possession and lack of aggression.” In addition, he was also for the team’s failure to finish third Angry at scoring a goal. At the time, many of Bayern’s players did not speak to the media after leaving the field, but reports soon emerged explaining why. According to media reports, some players believe that Nagelsman should look at himself instead of blaming the team.

It is worth noting that three days after this game, Bayern defeated Barcelona 2-0 in the Champions League group stage, but Sane walked into the player tunnel angrily after being replaced. He was eventually persuaded back to the bench to sit with his team-mates, but it was a public sign of growing problems within the club.

This summer, Bayern signed Mane, De Ligt, Graven Belch and other players, but a German football program said that the main problem of the team is that no one can fill the vacancy after Lewandowski leaves the team. Lewandowski has been the team’s top scorer for the past five seasons, scoring 344 goals in 375 appearances for the club. However, he left Bayern to join Barcelona this summer.

When asked if the team’s poor performance was due to the lack of Lewandowski, Bayern said: “What’s the difference between answering ‘yes’ or ‘no’? If I deny it, you will all say I don’t see the problem. But if I admit it Yes, you’re all going to say I miss Lewandowski. No matter how I answer, you all have a point. So it doesn’t matter what I say.”

In fact, when Nagelsman realized that Lewandowski wanted to leave the team in the summer, he hoped that the Bayern executives would not try to sign Lewandowski’s successor, because Haaland had already joined Manchester City, and Nagelsmann hoped that the team could collectively undertake Responsible for the ball and have more attacking options in tactical play. Therefore, in the end, Sally, the sporting director, signed Mane, and after the deal was reached, he was also well received by many parties.

Mane has scored five goals in his first six games since his £34m move from Liverpool to Bayern, but he has failed to score in the last five. So far, he’s not at his best.

Dittmar Hamann, who has played for Liverpool and Bayern, did not hesitate to assess Mane’s recent performance: “He is not happy in my opinion. He seems to be isolated and barely involved in the game. , Bayern must control this situation. Of course, Mane can be played on the side, and he will perform better on the side. However, they already have three outstanding players on the side: Muciara, Sane and Koeman. player.”

The young Muciara has scored six goals in 10 games, but he has only scored one in the last five. Sane has scored five goals in 11 games, but Gnabry has only scored three and he has not scored since August 21.

After the loss to Augsburg, Nagelsmann said: “When I saw the stats, I thought we should have won the game. We could have tried simple things to break the defense, but we were It was laissez-faire in the last third. It’s not a good trend, I’m thinking about everything.”

Up to now, Bayern’s top management has not taken any relevant actions. Nagelsmann is still the team coach and they will defend him. In an interview with the media last weekend, Kahn said: “We have not contacted other coaches now, we have full confidence in Julian Nagelsman. Of course, we are not satisfied and in a bad mood. We have to get things done. Clearly.” Later, he added: “Maybe some players think the Bundesliga is secondary, but it’s not.”

To this question, Sally gave a similar response: “We haven’t won in our last 4 games in the Bundesliga, only 3 out of 12, so I’m a little worried. With a performance like we did today, it’s impossible. Winning in the Bundesliga. Nagelsmann is finding his style and it’s a learning process.”

However, the German media do not believe that Nagelsmann’s post is safe. According to BILD reports, Bayern admires Tuchel very much, and at the same time revealed a secret clause. Bayern’s release penalty for dismissing Nagelsmann is divided into tranches and decreases year by year, which means that the sooner Nagelsmann is dismissed , the more compensation Bayern needs to pay.

On September 7, after Chelsea lost 0-1 in the Champions League group stage, the new owner of the Blues, Burley, chose to dismiss coach Tuchel. However, some media reports said that Burleigh had long wanted to fire the German coach.

During his two years in charge of Dortmund, Tuchel frequently clashed with the club. After being sacked from Chelsea, Tuchel said he was devastated by his dismissal, that he may want to take a break after clashing with club executives over transfers this summer and going through a turbulent period in his personal life due to his divorce a period of time.

But there is no doubt that Tuchel will be watching Bayern’s performance in two weeks’ time, with Nagelsmann’s side set to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on September 30 before a Champions League group-stage victory against Pilsen . These two games are very important for Nagelsmann to keep the coaching position, not only related to the team’s performance, but more importantly, the team’s reaction, and whether the players are still seriously playing for the coach.

