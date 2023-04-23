Bayern’s miracle is missing – Manchester City is a size too big

Status: 04/20/2023 10:00 a.m

Bayern Munich lost to Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Bayern were also unsuccessful in the second leg. The 1-1 (0-0) draw in Munich ended Bayern’s season in Europe’s premier class.

After the 3-0 loss in the first leg, a small miracle against Man City would have been necessary – but Bayern were never close to that. For the third year in a row, the quarter-finals became the last stop in the Champions League for Bayern.

Bayern in crisis – fans criticize club leadership

FC Bayern is in a low form even after the change of coach to Thomas Tuchel. In addition to the end of the DFB Cup against SC Freiburg, there is now a clear result in the Champions League against Manchester City. Bayern also weakened recently in the Bundesliga with a draw against TSG Hoffenheim.

While a great choreography was shown in the south curve for the kick-off against Manchester City, a poster criticizing the club’s leadership was also on display. “Brazzo and Kahn – Heroes of yesteryear, whistles of today” was addressed to sports director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic and CEO Oliver Kahn. Towards the end of the game, a banner in the south stand read: “Goals may be missed, values ​​of the association not. Question leadership policy!”

Poster from Bayern fans: “Goals may be missed, values ​​of the club may not. Question management policy!”

CEO Kahn saw that very well: “I know what it’s like here when goals aren’t achieved. I’m a very reflective person. I just don’t have much time to think about it at the moment.” Now the focus is on “what we can still achieve is the German championship”.

Sané misses an early big chance for Bayern

In the Champions League, Bayern had at least tried to create the miracle and initially got into the game well against Manchester City: Jamal Musiala released Leroy Sané, who shot the ball past goalkeeper Ederson, but also missed the goal on the right (17th). .

“I’m very happy with the two games against Manchester City. We were completely on par with the best team in Europe. We hooked them in both games.” said Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel in the press conference. “What I saw twice against Manchester City was absolutely top.”

Bayern’s Leon Goretzka talks about self-criticism in the team after losing to Manchester City in the Champions League.

Manchester City: Haaland fails from the penalty spot

On the other side, Manchester’s Erling Haaland was similarly free a little later. Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano brought him down and initially saw the red card for an emergency brake, which was canceled shortly afterwards after Haaland was confirmed offside (19th).

In the 35th minute, Upamecano and Haaland were the focus again. Upamecano touched a shot by Ilkay Gündogan in the penalty area with his bent arm. Haaland took the penalty but shot the ball over the goal (35′). It was Haaland’s first missed penalty for Manchester.

Erling Haaland on his missed penalty in Munich

Upamecano’s slip gives Haaland a free rein

Manchester – most recently with ten competitive wins in a row – made everything clear in the second half: when Bayern had just missed a good chance through Kingsley Coman, City took the lead.

John Stones played Kevin De Bruyne in return, who in turn staged Erling Haaland. Upamecano slipped away in a duel against Haaland, who coolly used the space in front of goalkeeper Yann Sommer to score (57th). “In this competition, it’s the details, the little things. We’re in the semifinals now” said Manchester coach Pep Guardiola in the press conference.

Bayern coach Tuchel sees yellow and red after an outburst of anger

The goal meant a noticeable preliminary decision, the game slowed down. Bayern only managed to equalize when Joshua Kimmich converted a hand penalty (83′) after Manchester’s Manuel Akanji had grabbed the ball.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel saw the yellow-red card from referee Clement Turpin from France for repeated complaints (86th). “Two things couldn’t keep up” said Tuchel. “The space conditions didn’t give the game the necessary framework. And the referee’s grade was six.” Tuchel claimed that too many small decisions against Bayern caused his team’s elimination.

Thomas Tuchel after his reference from the interior between Bayern fans

Inter Milan follow Manchester City to the semi-finals

In the other quarter-final on Wednesday, Inter Milan prevailed against Benfica Lisbon. Previously, Real Madrid and AC Milan had already reached the next round. The semi-finals of the Champions League are thus:

AC Milan – Inter Milan (May 10/May 16)

Real Madrid – Manchester City (9. Mai/17. Mai)

According to current plans, the final will take place on June 10 at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Bayern now in Mainz, City in the cup against Sheffield

In the Bundesliga, Bayern will continue on Saturday (April 22, 2023, 3:30 p.m.) at Mainz 05. Manchester City are also back in action on Saturday, then in the semi-finals of the FA Cup from 5.45 p.m. against second division side Sheffield United.