In the Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), the Löwen Braunschweig celebrated an important victory in the fight for relegation. Chemnitz was also allowed to celebrate.

On Saturday (April 8th, 2023), Braunschweig defeated Bayreuth, bottom of the table, with 101:89 (25:19, 24:27, 27:22, 25:21). With the eighth win of the season, the North Germans got some air on Frankfurt in the first relegation zone. David Krämer was the most successful thrower for the hosts with 23 points.

The Niners Chemnitz also had a win. At the Mitteldeutsche BC there was a 76:72 (17:23, 27:13, 20:24, 12:12) for the Niners, who brought a series of eight defeats to an end. Kevin Yebo was the best scorer of the game for Chemnitz with 21 points. As 15th, MBC is still in the middle of the relegation battle.