BBL Playoffs: First match balls for Bayern Munich and Ludwigsburg

Basketball cup winners Bayern Munich and the MHP giants Ludwigsburg earned the first match points in the Bundesliga play-offs to advance to the semi-finals. Munich took the lead in the best-of-five quarter-final series against BG Göttingen with 87:85 (55:43) and 2:0 victories, as did the giants with their 73:72 (35:31) at Ex-Meister EWE Baskets Oldenburg. Now the Munich fear for a national player.

Both teams can already secure a place in the semi-finals on Sunday.

In the other two quarter-finals, the next games are on Friday. The newly crowned Champions League winner and main round winner Telekom Baskets can make it 2-0 in the second duel with the Niners Chemnitz, while defending champions Alba Berlin and ratiopharm Ulm go into the third game with a score of 1-1.

Two days after the certain 87:67 win in the opening match, Munich got into increasing difficulties against Göttingen after a change in the course of the game. After the twelve-point lead in the third quarter, Bayern had to accept the visitors’ equalizer before the end of the period. In the final sprint, the team of coach Andrea Trinchieri was able to pull away again, but had to worry about success until Cassius Winston’s two decisive free throws in the final seconds of the game.

The giants, who had won the first comparison with Oldenburg 90:80, were in the lead throughout the first half. However, the guests could not break away, so the game remained exciting until the end. The giants’ best throwers were Sam Waardenburg and Yorman Polas Bartolo with 13 points each. TJ Holyfield scored 15 points for Oldenburg.

Bayern basketball players fear for national player Obst

The basketball players from Bayern Munich fear for national player Andreas Obst. Last year’s third-place finisher at the European Championships was injured in Munich’s second win in the play-off quarter-finals against BG Göttingen (87:85) on Thursday. Supported by two supervisors, Obst left the court, but it was extremely questionable whether he would be fit again for the third game in the series on Sunday (3 p.m. / MagentaSport).

“I think Andi’s injury affected us emotionally. The team seemed like a flat tire at that moment,” said Bayern coach Andrea Trinchieri at MagentaSport: “Andi is a very important player, and when he hobbled off the court, he did destroying our momentum. But the most important thing is that we’re 2-0 up. Nothing else matters.”

Obst (26) slipped on the floor and injured his knee. A diagnosis was initially pending. The three-man specialist, Bayern captain after the injury to team captain Vladimir Lucic, only extended his contract in Munich until 2026 in March. “Andi is a cornerstone of our present and at the same time our future,” said sporting director Daniele Baiesi at the time.